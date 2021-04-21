Welcome to SAP Community

April 21, 2021.
Online
The Human Centered Approach to Innovation
What you could learn from SAP´s proven Innovation methodology and how you can start a Design Thinking project.
April 20, 2021.
Online
Discover SAP S/4HANA Movement
Join this free online course to learn about the SAP S/4HANA Movement program and discover key assets, tools, and services that help you on your journey to SAP S/4HANA.
April 20, 2021.
Online
The Ultimate Overview - SAP One Movement Program
Learn about how the SAP One Movement Program, helps to accelerates your path to the intelligent enterprise. You will understand how we provide you with tailored guidance and direct engagement.
Featured Blog Post
SAPUI5 Smart Controls Highlights

The April Topic of the Month on SAP Community is SAPUI5. SAPUI5 is a JavaScript UI framework with more than 500 UI controls aligned with the latest SAP Fiori design guidelines that helps developers create cross-platform enterprise-ready web applications in an efficient way.

SAPUI5 smart controls are a special category of controls that help to boost application development and are part of the SAP Fiori Elements offering. A specific feature of the smart controls is that it can interpret the OData protocol and be adaptive depending on the protocol’s annotations. Read more in this blog post.

To learn more, be sure to check out the SAPUI5 and SAP Fiori learning journeys.

Vladimir Velinov
April 16, 2021
Featured Blog Post
ABAP Code Review Guidelines Available

A new guide on ABAP Code Reviews was added to the SAP Code Style Guides repository, which are highlighted in this blog post.

Christoph Pohl
April 16, 2021
Featured Blog Post
How-to Sizing SAP S/4HANA Conversion

This blog was written to help customers prepare the SAP S/4HANA landscape conversion considering the sizing relevant KPI’s.

Thiago Zanguetin
April 16, 2021
Executive Corner
Smart Controls – A Journey through History to Create a Perspective on Future Innovations

When we see citizen developers step into the shoes of advanced JavaScript developers, it is more important than ever that a UI framework like SAPUI5 offers capabilities that make UI development fast and easy.

Dirk Becker
Community Resources