Welcome to SAP Community

The April Topic of the Month on SAP Community is SAPUI5. SAPUI5 is a JavaScript UI framework with more than 500 UI controls aligned with the latest SAP Fiori design guidelines that helps developers create cross-platform enterprise-ready web applications in an efficient way.
SAPUI5 smart controls are a special category of controls that help to boost application development and are part of the SAP Fiori Elements offering. A specific feature of the smart controls is that it can interpret the OData protocol and be adaptive depending on the protocol’s annotations. Read more in this blog post.
A new guide on ABAP Code Reviews was added to the SAP Code Style Guides repository, which are highlighted in this blog post.
This blog was written to help customers prepare the SAP S/4HANA landscape conversion considering the sizing relevant KPI’s.
When we see citizen developers step into the shoes of advanced JavaScript developers, it is more important than ever that a UI framework like SAPUI5 offers capabilities that make UI development fast and easy.
