Welcome to SAP Community

The April Topic of the Month on SAP Community is SAPUI5. SAPUI5 is a JavaScript UI framework with more than 500 UI controls aligned with the latest SAP Fiori design guidelines that helps developers create cross-platform enterprise-ready web applications in an efficient way.

SAPUI5 smart controls are a special category of controls that help to boost application development and are part of the SAP Fiori Elements offering. A specific feature of the smart controls is that it can interpret the OData protocol and be adaptive depending on the protocol’s annotations. Read more in this blog post.

To learn more, be sure to check out the SAPUI5 and SAP Fiori learning journeys.