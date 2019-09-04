Rules of Engagement

There are a few things you cannot do in SAP Community. These are actions that could lead to removal of your content. Please be diligent and avoid these behaviors.

Defaming another member: Posting content that discriminates against members based on any perceived differences, including but not limited to differences in culture, race, ethnicity, age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, and physical ability. Read more on SAP’s diversity values. Copyright infringement: The Terms of Use require that all content submitted to SAP Community be original content created by the author or reproduced with the permission of the copyright owner.

More about Copyright

Copyright gives authors and creators the exclusive right to make copies, license, and/or otherwise exploit content, regardless of the media.

See www.copyright.gov for more information. Copying someone else’s work into your own post may violate copyright laws. Please do not copy other people's work without first gaining written permission from the original author or source. This includes SAP help files and training materials.