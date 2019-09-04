Rules of Engagement

Participation Etiquette
- Encourage free sharing of knowledge.
- Respect fellow members as human beings, along with the diversity of our members’ backgrounds, perspectives, education, and experiences.
- Be supportive of each other -- you were new once too.
- Be polite and friendly.
- Be tolerant and considerate.
- Act professionally, ethically and with integrity.
- Do not behave in an abusive, demeaning, discriminatory, defamatory, or harassing manner.
- Do not engage in personal attacks.
Unacceptable Content
- Spam.
- Content copied and posted without the permission of the content owner (e.g., text, photos, videos).
- Personally identifying, confidential, or private information (e.g., e-mail, phone number, userID, address).
- Content or comments primarily designed to drive traffic to, increase the search rankings of, generating revenue from, or gain any other personal benefit from a non-SAP site, product, or service.
- Posts which are of duplicate content, whether from a single account or across multiple accounts from the same user, within the community. Please note that syndicated or cross-posted content is allowed if the source of content is stated.
Grounds for Rejections of Posts
There are a few things you cannot do in SAP Community. These are actions that could lead to removal of your content. Please be diligent and avoid these behaviors.
- Defaming another member: Posting content that discriminates against members based on any perceived differences, including but not limited to differences in culture, race, ethnicity, age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, and physical ability. Read more on SAP’s diversity values.
- Copyright infringement: The Terms of Use require that all content submitted to SAP Community be original content created by the author or reproduced with the permission of the copyright owner.
More about Copyright
Copyright gives authors and creators the exclusive right to make copies, license, and/or otherwise exploit content, regardless of the media.
See www.copyright.gov for more information. Copying someone else’s work into your own post may violate copyright laws. Please do not copy other people's work without first gaining written permission from the original author or source. This includes SAP help files and training materials.