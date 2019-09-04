The SAP Community expects moderators to:

Follow the community rules of engagement and behave in an exemplary manner

Be respectful and kind toward other community members when guiding them to better behavior in the community

Be fair and transparent – always leave comments to explain all your moderation actions

Be consistently active as a moderator, resolving reports and publishing pre-moderated content

Work toward agreements with other moderators, resolving conflicts

Moderation tasks include publishing pre-moderated content (questions and answers) and removal of spam, exposed personal information, duplicate content from the same member, as well as resolving flagged reports.

Moderation access can be removed by the SAP Community team anytime without warning. Moderators who do not follow the rules stated above or are inactive for extended periods of time are likely to lose their moderation access.