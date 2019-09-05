Community Videos

TIP: Homepage Overview

This video provides an overview of the SAP Community homepage, along with tips to help you find content that interests you.

TIP: Changing Privacy Settings

This video explains how to change your account privacy settings to opt in to display your profile publicly -- so you can participate fully in SAP Community.

TIP: Profile Overview

This video provides an overview of the profile that members use for SAP Community.

TIP: Photo Upload

This video shows how you can personalize your profile with a photo.

TIP: Changing Email Notification Settings

This video shows you how to change your email notification settings so you never miss important and relevant content.

TIP: Missions and Badges

This video explains how to get started completing missions and earning badges on the SAP Community.

TIP: Using Bookmarks

This video shows you how to create and manage bookmarks for individual questions, blog posts, and tags (including user tags).

Tips for Asking Questions on SAP Community

This video featuring members of the SAP Champions program and SAP's Community & Influencers team offers helpful advice for asking questions on SAP Community.

Tips for Answering Questions on SAP Community

This video featuring members of the SAP Champions program and SAP's Community & Influencers team offers helpful advice for answering questions on SAP Community.

Tips for Blogging on SAP Community

This video featuring members of the SAP Champions program and SAP's Community & Influencers team provides information about reading, reacting to, and writing blog posts on SAP Community.

Tips for Getting Started on SAP Community

This video featuring members of the SAP Champions program and SAP's Community & Influencers team offer advice on engaging with SAP Community content and participants.