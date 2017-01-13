Getting Started

To access your profile, click on the avatar at the top of the page and log in. Once logged in, click on the avatar and select Dashboard. Complete your profile by uploading a profile photo and editing the fields in the Personal Info section:

Languages

About me

Elsewhere (for links to social media and such)

Expertise

Work history

Viewing Your Public Profile

From the profile dashboard, you can click on View your public profile to see what other SAP Community members can see about you. You will also see your public profile address in the browser address bar: https://people.sap.com/ followed by your username. For example, if your username is krys.kryngle, your public profile address would be https://people.sap.com/krys.kryngle. If you click on View your public profile and you see a 404 error, it’s likely that your profile is set to private.





Profile Privacy

When you register, your profile defaults to private. At any time, you have the option of making your profile public or private. Your choice affects your level of participation within the community. To learn more, please see our SAP Community Privacy FAQs.