Getting Started

Register
Please follow these steps in order to register:
1) Click on the avatar at the top right of the page to start the process.
2) On the next screen, click on Register.
3) Enter your information and set up your password.
4) Read and acknowledge the privacy statement and terms and conditions, and click the Register button.
The system will send you an account activation email. Follow the directions in the email to complete the registration process. Upon completion of the registration process, you will be able to access and setup your profile.
Your Profile Settings
To access your profile, click on the avatar at the top of the page and log in. Once logged in, click on the avatar and select Dashboard. Complete your profile by uploading a profile photo and editing the fields in the Personal Info section:
- Languages
- About me
- Elsewhere (for links to social media and such)
- Expertise
- Work history
Viewing Your Public Profile
From the profile dashboard, you can click on View your public profile to see what other SAP Community members can see about you. You will also see your public profile address in the browser address bar: https://people.sap.com/ followed by your username. For example, if your username is krys.kryngle, your public profile address would be https://people.sap.com/krys.kryngle. If you click on View your public profile and you see a 404 error, it’s likely that your profile is set to private.
Profile Privacy
When you register, your profile defaults to private. At any time, you have the option of making your profile public or private. Your choice affects your level of participation within the community. To learn more, please see our SAP Community Privacy FAQs.
Your Notification Settings
Notifications enable you to receive updates or information about items requiring your attention. For example, if a user posts a comment on one of your posts or if someone provides an answer to one of your questions, you’ll receive a notification.
You can receive notifications via email or within the Inbox of your profile for the following categories:
- Comment and answers to my questions and questions I follow
- Comments on my Coffee Corner discussions and discussions I follow
- Comments on my blog posts and blog posts I follow
- Moderation events
- New blogs in tags I follow
- New direct messages
- New followers
- New questions in tags I follow
- Reputation and status changes
To enable notifications, go into the Communications setting of your profile (found under Account & Settings).
The number indicator above your avatar (in the header area) allows you to see if you have any new notifications from any page on SAP.com. Once in your Inbox, you can filter your notifications by read and unread. You also have the option to mark all notifications as read, delete notifications, and set them to unread.
Your Activity Stream
The activity stream is a customized feed based on your personal interests. It's organized around three types of subscriptions: people, tags, and individual pieces of content (e.g., blog posts or questions). Your activity stream will automatically be populated with the specific content you choose to follow.
Your activity stream is easily accessible from your profile flyout menu. Click on your avatar in the header area, then click "Followed Activities."
If you have no subscriptions, you'll only see the activity you've generated. As you become more involved in the community, you can begin to follow people, tags, and content. To learn more about other details of your Activity Stream such as what filters are available, you can read this blog post, Use Activity Stream Like a Boss.
- Following people: You can find and follow people by locating their profiles through search, or through their blogs posts, comments, and questions. Click on the name of the person you wish to follow and the system will lead you to the user's profile. Click "Follow." It's just as easy to unfollow by clicking "Unfollow." If you follow someone, you will see the user’s activities, such as when he or she liked a piece of content or commented on it.
- Following tags: You can find tags through questions and answers, blog posts, or by doing a search. Anywhere you see a tag that interests you, simply click it. You'll be routed to a tag roll page. Here, you can click "Follow." You can unfollow tags just as you unfollow people. In addition, you can navigate to the tag pages. Click the "Follow" button for the tags that are relevant to you.
- Following content: You can follow various types of content – for instance, blog posts and questions. Once you follow a type of content, you'll see all the updates related to it, such as new comments. You can also add your comments. In addition, you can like comments, discussions, and blog posts, and you can vote on questions and answers.