To become a blogger in the SAP Community, you must go through a two-step process that will help familiarize you with our community’s culture and rules. The purpose of this process is to ensure the SAP Community provides the best information possible.

Subscriber: entry level

When new members register on SAP.com, they start automatically at the Subscriber level. A Subscriber has authorization to comment on blog posts, but cannot create them. To move to Contributor level, a Subscriber must complete the Tour the SAP Community tutorial. (Note: If you experience any issues with blogging levels, please send an email to community@sap.com.)

Contributor: learner level

A Contributor can write blog posts, but cannot publish them independently. A moderator will review the blog post draft once the Contributor has submitted it for review and determine whether the post complies with the Rules of Engagement. The moderator can decide whether the post needs more work before publishing, as well as provide feedback and tips to help the member improve the post. (Note: After submitting a post, a Contributor may need to wait up to 72 business hours before moderator review occurs. Contributors should wait for their first post to be published before submitting a second.) Once the Contributor has two or more published blog posts, he or she automatically becomes an Author.

Author: an experienced SAP Community member

An Author in the SAP Community can publish and manage blog posts independently. Note: Author blog posts are still subject to moderation if they violate the Rules of Engagement.