SAP Analytics Cloud Best Practices

Best Practices
Resources
- Wiki: SAP Analytics Cloud Features Support Matrix
- Paper: Lifecycle Management in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud – Landscape Architecture & Life-cycle Management
Performance
- Webinar: Tips & Tricks for Optimizing Story Performance in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog post: Best Practices for Performance
- Article: Best Practices for SAP Analytics Cloud, Analytics Designer
- KBA: Troubleshooting performance issues in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Wiki: Live Connection and Security - Best Practices
- Wiki: BW Live Performance Best Practices
- New! Blog post: Performance Statistics in SAP Analytics Cloud
Support
- Use Support Assistant to solve your issues faster! Watch: Introducing the support assistant and support log assistant!
- Support Launchpad Tips & Tricks
- Support Launchpad & Knowledge Base
- Incident Support Best Practices
Troubleshooting
- Wiki: BW Live Configuration Troubleshooting
- Blog post: Troubleshooting Guide: SAP Analytics Cloud Agent
- KBA: How to Troubleshoot and Trace on-premise connections
- Learning Track: Troubleshooting Errors
- KBA: 487011 - What information should I provide when opening incidents with SAP Analytics Cloud?
- KBA: 2280022 - How to collect a HTTP archive (HAR) file (Chrome developer tools network trace)
- KBA: 2413393 - How to record times in Chrome Developer Tools in case of SAP Analytics Cloud performance issues
- Guided Answer: Live HANA connection issue in SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC)
- KBA: 2511489 - Troubleshooting performance issues in SAP Analytics Cloud *Master KBA *
- KBA: 2630653 - How to Troubleshoot and Trace connections to on-premise / acquired / imported data *Master KBA
- KBA: 2487567 - Troubleshooting SAML assertions when configuring SAML SSO in SAC
- KBA: 2525191 - How to use SAP HANA MDS tracing with SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC)?
More Best Practices
Visit other content pages for more best practices and helpful resources: