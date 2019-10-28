Analytic Applications and APIs

Page Contents
On this page, you will find helpful resources on SAP Analytics Cloud topics including:
Analytic Applications
Embedding & Extending with Developer APIs
Analytic Applications - Getting Started
Helpful Resources
- Help: Developer Handbook
- Help: SAP Analytics Cloud Custom Widget Developer Guide
- Help: SAP Analytics Cloud Analytics Designer API Reference
- Help: Frequently Asked Questions
- Video: Analytics Designer Video Playlist
Templates & Samples
- Blog: Analytics Designer: Generic Analysis Overview
- Blog: Ready-to-Run Sample Content for Analytics Designer
- Blog: Sample Content: Generic Analysis application
Custom Widgets
- Blog: Announcing Custom Widgets in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: Your first SAP Analytics Cloud Custom Widget – Series
- Blog: Quickly integrate SAP Analytics Cloud with other systems using custom widgets
Building Applications
- Blog: Build an ad-hoc analysis application with Analytic Designer
- Blog: How to use an S4/Hana OData service in Analytics Designer?
- Blog: Communicating between embedded applications and host web pages using the Post Message API
- Blog: Data Science Global scripts using the R widget
- Blog: Flow Panel- Enable your Analytics Applications to auto-fit to all screens (Mobile, iPad etc.)
- Blog: Launch “Search To Insight” in SAC Analytic Application
- Blog: How to schedule an analytic application for publication in SAP Analytics Cloud ?
- Blog: Build a Robotic Smart Analytic Application in SAP Analytics Cloud
Embedding & Extending with Developer APIs - Motivation
APIs allows the developers to embed analytical capabilities into their third-party applications. These resources provide the motivation behind embedding analytical capabilities into an application, where APIs provides the bed rock foundation to achieve seamless embedding experience.
Helpful Resources
Embedding
- Video: SAP Analytics Cloud: Embed Your Analytical Insights Into a Web Application
- Tutorial: Embed an SAP Analytics Cloud Story in a Simple Web App
- Tutorial: Modify the Way an Embedded Story is Displayed
- Blog: Embedding SAP Analytics Cloud Story with URL API and SAML2 SSO based on WSO2 Identity Server
- Blog: Embedding SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC) dashboards in SAP Cloud Platform
- Blog: Embed a SAP Analytics Cloud Story in a Node.js Web App built in SAP Business Application Studio
- Tutorial: Apply Filters to an SAP Analytics Cloud Story via API
- Tutorial: Access Protected SAP Analytics Cloud Resources
- Video: SAP Analytics Cloud Embedded Edition for SAP Cloud Platform
User Management