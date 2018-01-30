Page Content
On this page, you will find the following resources on Data Connectivity:
Getting Started
- Help: The importance of managing a connectivity project
- Article: Choosing a Live Connection or Importing Data
- Help: Setting up import data connections
- Help: How Live Data Connections Work
- Video: Connectivity Project, CORS and SSO
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud Tunnel Connectivity and its use cases
- Course: SAC Data Connectivity & Authentication openSAP Free Course
- Webinar: Data Import and Preparation
- Training Course: SACDC1 - SAP Analytics Cloud: Administration and Connectivity
Live Connectivity
- Help: Live Data Connections to SAP BW and SAP BW/4HANA
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud Live Data Connection to SAP BW
- Wiki: BW Live Connectivity Direct Connection Configuration (CORS)
- Help: Live Data Connections to SAP S/4HANA
- Blog: S/4HANA Connection with SAC (SAP Analytics Cloud) using cors
- Blog: Setting up SSL on Application Server S/4HANA
- Blog: SAC – Live connection to S/4
- Help: Live Data Connections to SAP HANA
- Blog & Videos: SAP Analytics Cloud – Live Connection to SAP HANA using Direct (CORS)
- Blog: Connection to HANA on-premise using CORS
- Blog: Apache HTTPS Reverse Proxy for SAP Analytics Cloud Live Connections (CORS)
- Blog: Set up the analytics adapter for SAP HANA XS Advanced with SSO for SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: Live Data Connection to SAP HANA Using a Tunnel Connection with SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: Configure SAC & HANA to use Tunnel Connection with Password Authentication
- Service Offering: SAP Analytics Cloud connectivity setup for SAP HANA database
- Help: Live Data Connection to SAP HANA Cloud (CF) Using an "SAP HANA Cloud" Connection and SSO
- Blog: Connect SAP Analytics Cloud to HANA Cloud (CF) in Three Clicks
- Blog: Live Data Connection from SAC to SAP HANA Cloud (CF) with Single-Sign-On
- Help: Live Data Connection to SAP HANA Cloud (NEO) Using a Direct Connection and SSO
- Blog: Getting Started with SAP HANA Cloud (NEO) using the HANA Analytics Adapter (HAA)
- Video: HANA Cloud: SAP Analytics Cloud - Single Sign-On
- Blog: Live access to SAP HANA Service (CF)
- Blog: Live Connection Between SAP Analytic Cloud and Cloud Foundry HANA DB
- Blog: Connecting the SAP HANA Service on Cloud Foundry to SAP Analytics Cloud – The lazy approach series
- Blog: Establish a live connection with SAP Analytics Cloud from SAP Cloud Platform- Cloud Foundry
- Blog: Consuming SAP HANA (CF) data into SAP Analytics Cloud through Live connection – End to End scenario
- Blog: Live Data Connect 3.1
- Help: Live Data Connect Installation and Security Guide
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud: Live Universe Connection over the Internet
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud: SSO to Live Universe Data Connection using Azure AD SAML
- Blog: Live Data Connect for BOBJ – Where is the data?
- KBA: 2527393 - Live Data Connection to SAP Universes via SAP BOE Live Data Connection
- KBA: 2897467 - Deploying the Live Universe Connector in a standalone Tomcat on Linux/Unix
BW and BW/4HANA
S/4HANA
HANA On-Premise
HANA Cloud
HANA as a Service
Data Warehouse Cloud
Data Intelligence
Live Data Connect (BusinessObjects Universe & Web Intelligence)
Import Connectivity
- Article: SAC Agent Simple Deployment Kit
- Blog: SAC Connection to On-premise SAP systems.
- Blog: Connecting Analytics Cloud to Snowflake (Import mode)
- Blog: Import data using SAP Analytics Cloud connecting to SAP Cloud Platform (SCP) HANA database using OData
- Blog: Setting up an Import Connection setup between SAP S/4HANA Cloud and SAP Analytics Cloud for Planning Integration
- Blog: Getting Started with Open Connectors in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: Connect to Dropbox using Open Connectors in SAP Analytics Cloud
- KBA:2358097 - Connecting to on-premise data sources
- Blog: Troubleshooting Guide: SAP Analytics Cloud Agent
- KBA: 2327225 - Import Data Connections are not visible for other users
Technical & Support Articles
- KBA: 2590508 - Import or Export Data from/to SAP S/4HANA to/from SAP Analytics Cloud
- KBA: 2589761 - Connecting to live data sources
- KBA: 2358097 - Connecting to on-premise data sources
- KBA: 2630653 - Tracing SAP Analytics Cloud connecting to imported data
- KBA: 2397165 - How do I connect SAP Analytics Cloud to the SAP Cloud Connector and SAP Analytics Cloud Agent?
- Guided Answer: Live HANA connection issue
- Blog: Google Chrome Browser SameSite Cookie
- Blog: FAQ SameSite Cookie and Direct Live Connections
- Help: SameSite Cookie Configuration for Live Data Connections