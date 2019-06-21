Page Contents
On this page, you will find helpful resources on SAP Analytics Cloud administration topics including:
- Getting Started
- Security and User Management
- Authentication
- Content Management
- Monitoring and Auditing
- Collaboration Services
- Technical & Support Articles
Getting Started
- Help: System Requirements and Technical Prerequisites
- Blog: Product Updates
- Article: Quarterly Release Schedule
- KB Article: SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC) releases and release information
- Webinar: Everything you need, to get started with SAP Analytics Cloud
- Learning Track: Setting up SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: Technical and Administration overview
- Webinar: Technical and Administration Overview
- Training Course: SACDC1 - SAP Analytics Cloud: Administration and Connectivity
Security & User Management
- Blog: Technical and Administration Overview
- Blog: Managing Licenses with Roles and Teams
- Blog: Security Concepts and Best Practice
- Wiki: Security Rights
- Blog: Data Access Control in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud – Roles & Access Management
- Blog: Mapping SAML attributes when SAP Analytics Cloud uses custom IdP for SAML Sign-On authentication
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud: Identity Provider Administration Tool
- Blog: How to assign a team to a concurrent base license
- Blog: How to use REST API in SAP Analytics Cloud to update user profile in embedded scenarios
- Blog: Setup of User Provisioning from SAP Marketing Cloud to SAP Analytics Cloud
- SAP Note: 2249479 - Customer Vulnerability Assessment/ Penetration Test request
Authentication
- Help: Single Sign-On (SSO)
- Help: Enabling a Custom SAML Identity Provider
- Learning Track: User Management With a SAML Identity Provider (IdP)
- Learning Track: User Management with More Identity Providers
- Master KBA: 2411608 - SAP Analytics Cloud SAML authentication
- Blog: Simplify User Administration in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: Mapping SAML attributes when SAP Analytics Cloud uses custom IdP for SAML Sign-On authentication
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud: Identity Provider Administration Tool
- Blog: SAML SSO and User Management in SAC with SAP Cloud Platform Identity Authentication Service
- Help: Set up SAP Analytics Cloud as a source system in SAP Cloud Platform Identity Provisioning Service (IPS)
- Blog: SAML integration between Microsoft Azure Portal and SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: Integrating SAP Analytics Cloud with Azure AD SAML
- Blog: Setting up SAML integration between SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP HANA on Premise using ADFS Identity Provider
Monitoring & Auditing
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud Backend Runtime Analysis and Statistics
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud Performance Statistics and Analysis
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud Network Statistics
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud Performance Analysis Tool
- Blog: Monitoring and usage analysis in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud Performance Analysis for SAP BW Live Connection
Collaboration Services
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud – Multilingual content support
- Blog: Commenting privilege in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: Commenting Privileges at tenant level
- Blog: Scheduling Publications – Number of publications
- Blog: Manage all your Schedules created by different users
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud: Publication based on SAP HANA live connection
- Video: Deep dive into SAP Analytics Cloud for Scheduling Publications
Technical & Support Articles
- Document: Service Level Agreement
- Wiki: Stress Testing – Private Tenants Only
