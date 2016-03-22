Stories, Reporting and Data Exploration

Page Contents
On this page, you will find helpful resources on SAP Analytics Cloud business intelligence topics including:
Getting Started
SAP Analytics Cloud delivers self-service and enterprise business intelligence capabilities to diverse users across all decision types (strategic, operational, and tactical).
- Video: Overview of SAP Analytics Cloud
- Learning: Beginner’s Guide to SAP Analytics Cloud Terminology
- Help: SAP Analytics Cloud Feature Scope
- Help: Features by License Type for Analytic Models
- Help: Features by License Type for Planning Models
- Videos: SAP Analytics Cloud Video Tutorials
- Learning: Making the Most Out of Free Trial
- Article: Jumpstart Your Stories With Business Content
- Blog: Advantages of an Analytic Application over Story in SAP Analytics Cloud - Part 1
- View All SAP Analytics Cloud Blogs
- View All SAP Analytics Cloud Questions
Best Practices
- Article: Working with Formulas in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: Best Practice Dashboarding with SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC)
- Blog: 10 Steps: How I Built my first SAP Analytics Cloud Data Visualization
- PDF: How to Create Actionable KPIs that Drive Results
- Webinar: Best Practices for Designing Your SAP Analytics Cloud Stories
- Webinar: Tips & Tricks for Optimizing Story Performance in SAP Analytics Cloud Webcast Summary
- Blog: 10 Tips for Effective Responsive Dashboard Design
- Webinar: Deep Dive SAP Analytics Cloud Performance Troubleshooting and Best Practices
- Resource: color.adobe.com for Color Schemes
- Resource: flaticon.com for Free Icons in PNG, SVG, EPS, etc.
Stories
In SAP Analytics Cloud, a Story is where you bring data and visualizations together to tell the story of your business or organization and help you discover insights hidden within your data. A story can also be referred to as a dashboard.
Story Design
- Learning Track: Getting Started with Stories
- Video: What is an SAP Analytics Cloud Story?
- Video: Story Basics in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Article: SAP Analytics Cloud Story Fundamentals
- Webinar: Getting Started with Stories in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Article: Create your first Story
- Learning Track: Story Design and Formatting
- Webinar: Take Your Stories to New Heights with SAP Analytics Cloud
- Webinar: Story Design with Responsive, Canvas, Themes and Styling
- Webinar: Make Your SAP Analytics Cloud Stories Smarter with Augmented Analytics
- Blog: Story Templates in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Help: SAP Analytics Cloud Story Help
- Blog: Part 1: How to Create Dynamic Images in SAP Analytics Cloud Story
- Blog: Part 2: How to Create Dynamic Images in SAP Analytics Cloud Story
- Blog: Embed 3rd party Stock Widget using SAP Analytics Cloud Web Page Component
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud Table In-cell Chart Options
- Learning Track: Designing Stories for Mobile
Filtering, Blending and Linked Analysis
- Article: Input Controls for Filtering Data and Dynamic Visualizations
- Webinar: Input Controls and Linked Analysis for Filtering and User Interactivity
- Webinar: Time Handling in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Article: Filtering Data by Time in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Video: Dynamic Date Based Filtering in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Learning Track: Introduction to Linked Analysis
- Learning Track: Filtering Across Models
- Article: Filtering Across Models: Dimension HIerarchies
- Help: Blending Datasets
- Video: Blending Datasets Part 1 – Introduction
- Video: Blending Datasets Part 2 – Calculations
- Video: Blending Datasets Part 3 – Aggregation
- KBA: 2762642 - Blend between Live Models and Import Data Models
Multilingual Support
Custom Calculations
Getting Started with Calculations
- Help: All Formulas and Calculations
- Webinar: Story Calculations in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Learning Track: Creating Calculations
In-Story Calculated Measures
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud In-story Calculation Series – An Introduction & Use Cases
- Article: Restricted Measures in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: Feature Highlight: Restricted Measures with Constant Selection
- Use Case: Simulate quantity sold under different discounts
- Use Case: Count Pass/Fail results and calculate the pass rate
- Video: How to find the Order with the maximum value
- Blog: 4 Ways to calculate an accumulative sum in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Use Case: Creating a Dynamic % Share of Total
- Video: How to Create Calculations Across Multiple Accounts - Cross Calculations
- Article: Creating Cross Calculations in a Table
In-Story Calculated Dimensions
- Help: Creating Calculated Dimensions
- Video: Creating Calculated Dimensions
- Blog: How to Use Measure-Based Dimensions in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: New String Functions for Story Calculations
Time-Based Calculations
- Blog: MTD, YTD, YTG (YearToGo) Calculations
- Blog: Date Calculations in SAP Analytics Cloud using Custom Date
- Use Case: Calculate the change of order amount between 2 years
- Video: Create “Difference From” Calculation
- Use Case: Compare YTD sales with previous YTD sales
- Use Case: Calculate Time-to-Delivery
Data Visualization
Charting & Graphs
- Article: Advanced Charting Features in SAP Analytics Cloud
- PDF: SAP Analytics Cloud Data Visualization Guidebook
- Video: Visualization Standards: SAP Analytics Cloud Is IBCS Certified
- Learning Track: International Business Communication Standards (IBCS)
- Blog: Data Visualization Best Practices for SAP Analytics Cloud
- Video: SAP Analytics Cloud - Discovering Insights with Geo Maps
- Webinar: Geospatial Analysis in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: Value Driver Tree Widget for Analytical Models
- Article: What-If Analysis with the Value Driver Tree
- Video: Create a new Value Driver Tree Widget
Geospatial
- Article: 6 Powerful Map Layers for Location Analytics
- Learning Track: Working with Geo Maps
- Blog: Creating an SAC Geo Map from WebIDE (HDI) based Calculation Views
- Blog: Using Choropleth Layers with HANA Cloud in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: Choropleth Layer with SAP BW Live Connection in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Video: Add Feature Layer to geo maps that leverage ArcGIS ESRI web services
- Help: Creating Points of Interest
R-Visualizations
- Article: R Packages for SAP Analytics Cloud
- Article: R Visualization: How to Discover Qualitative Insights
- Blog: R Visualization in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Help: Using R in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Video: Creating an R Visualization
- Tutorial: R Visualization in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: Gauge Chart on SAC Using R Visualization
- Use Case: Visualizing Processes in SAP Analytics Cloud Using Funnel Chart
- Use Case: R Visualization for Conditional Trend Indicator Arrows
- Use Case: Complex R Visualization to Display Energy Usage
- Use Case: Conditional Shapes & Symbols Using R Visualization
- Use Case: Dynamic Indicator Arrows in SAP Analytics Cloud using R Visualization
Data Discovery & Exploration
- Learning Track: What-If Analysis in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: What-If Analysis in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Video: Simulations - What-if Scenarios in Datasets
- Use Case: Simulate Park Visitations with Data Discovery What-if Scenarios in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: Data Analyzer – Ad Hoc Query Analysis for BW Queries with SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: Analytics Designer: Save an Insight in Data Analyzer
- Webinar: Search and Data Exploration with SAP Analytics Cloud
- Video: Exploring Data in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: Enhance your Stories with Data Explorer
- Blog: Answer business questions with the Story Explorer View
Enterprise Reporting
Digital Boardroom
Provide a single source of truth to decision makers about the most important business metrics in real time. SAP Digital Boardroom tells the story behind data while transforming board meetings into immersive and customized experiences.
- SAP Digital Boardroom
- Video: SAP HR Runs Live with SAP Digital Boardroom
- Learning Track: Exploring SAP Digital Boardroom
- Video: Make Your Story Shine with Digital Boardroom
- Blog: SAC Smart Insights with Digital Boardroom
- Blog: SAC Part 1 – Digital Boardroom
- Blog: Top 10 Lessons From Building a Digital Boardroom
- Blog: Top Tips & Tricks For Better Boardroom Performance
- Video: Create Digital Boardroom Dashboard
- Help: Setting up Displays for Digital Boardroom
Scheduling & Collaboration
- Article: Collaboration in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Webinar: Make Collaboration Easy with SAP Analytics Cloud
- Learning Track: Sharing and Collaboration
- Video: Schedule a Story
- Video: Scheduling your Story with Bookmarks
- Blog: Schedule Content based on Live HANA Connection
- Video: Collaborate Using Discussions