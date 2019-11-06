Augmented Analytics (Smart Features)

Page Contents
Introduction to Augmented Analytics
SAP Analytics Cloud augmented analytics can help users make smarter decisions faster with AI-driven insights. These Smart features include Search to Insight, Smart Insights, Smart Discovery, Time Series Forecasting and Smart Grouping.
- Ask questions in a conversational manner with instant results explained in natural language
- Automatically discover meaningful insights and jump start the creation of a dashboard
- Predict potential outcomes and forecasts, and populate results back into your plan at any level for increased accuracy
Product Page: SAP Analytics Cloud, Augmented Analytics
Tool: Assess your Augmented Analytics Capabilities
Getting Started
- Article: Getting Started with Augmented Analytics
- Video: Explore and Analyze Data with SAP Analytics Cloud Augmented Analytics | SAP TechEd 2020
- Learning Track: Introduction to Augmented Analytics
- Training Course: SACPR1 - SAP Analytics Cloud: Predictive Functions
- Training Course: SACP30 - SAP Analytics Cloud: Integrated Planning
- Help: Features by License Type for Analytic Models
- View all Augmented Analytics blogs
- View all Augmented Analytics questions
Search to Insight
- Video (02:02) SAP Analytics Cloud - Getting started with Search to Insight
- Webinar (48:49) Introduction to Search to Insight in SAP Analytics Cloud + Demo Q3 QRC 2020
- Help: Using the Search to Insight Syntax. Example questions that Search to Insight can answer
- Video (05:20) SAP Analytics Cloud: setting up Search to Insight on SAP BW Live data
- SAP Note: What Data Sources does Search to Insight Support?
- Help Resource: What are the data indexing limitations for Search to Insight?
- Use Case Using Search to Insight to get answers from Sales data
- Blog: Launch “Search To Insight” in Analytic Applications
Smart Insights & Smart Discovery
- Webinar: Smart Insights & Smart Discovery
- Article: Machine Learning: Smart Insights vs. Smart Discovery
- Article: Smart Insights and Smart Discovery - Top Contributors and Key Influencers
- Video: Augmented Analytics in the Real World – Part 1
- Video: Augmented Analytics in the Real World – Part 2
- Article: Introduction to Smart Discovery
- Blog: Explore your data automatically with Smart Discovery
- Blog: Augmented your Analysis and Build a Dashboard automatically with Smart Discovery
- Blog: Smart Discovery - Viable Machine Learning for Business Analysts
- Help: Smart Discovery
- Video: Smart Discovery
- Blog: Smart Insights for the Business
- Article: Smart Insights for Variances
- Blog: How to setup Smart Insights on Live HANA
- Blog: 3 Reasons for using Smart Insights on Live HANA
Time Series Forecasting & Smart Grouping
- Article: Guide to Time Series Forecasting in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Video: Add predictive forecasts to charts
- Video: Create Time Series Forecasts on BW Live Data
- Help: Running a Forecast in a Time Series or Line Chart
- Video: Apply Smart Grouping to bubble and scatterplot charts
- Help: Apply Smart Grouping to your Chart (and enable for Live Data)
Predictive Planning
- Paper: The future of FP&A is predictive planning
- Paper: 2021 is the Year of Predictive Planning
- Use Case: Predictive Planning: Forecasting US National Park Visits
- Webinar: Introduction to Predictive Planning in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Customer Story: How Corporate Controlling Uses Predictive Planning in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Customer Story: Powering Predictive Financial Forecasts with SAP Analytics Cloud
- Video Playlist: Predictive Planning Best Practices
- Learning Track: Predictive Planning
- Free Training: openSAP course on SAP Analytics Cloud Planning
- Blog: Hands-On Tutorial: Predictive Planning
- Blog: Predictive Planning – How to use influencers
- Blog: Predictive Planning – How to keep a private version after publishing predictive forecasts?
- Video: Smart Predict and Planning on Excel Data
- Video: Smart Predict and Planning on BW Data
- Blogs: View all Predictive Planning blogs
Best Practices
- Article: Best Practices for Predictive Planning: General Tips and Tricks
- Article: Best Practices for Predictive Planning: Advanced Knowledge
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud Predictive Planning – Frequently Asked Questions
Smart Predict (Regression & Classification)
- Video Playlist: SAP Analytics Cloud Smart Predict
- Learning track: Smart Predict
- Use Case: Candidate Influencers in SAP Analytics Cloud Smart Predict
- Blog: Setting up time series forecasting in a nutshell
- Blog: Setting up a regression model in a nutshell
- Blog: Setting up a classification model in a nutshell
- Blog: Smart Predict: Refresh Predictions Based on SAP HANA Live Data in Real Time