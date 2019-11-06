Augmented Analytics (Smart Features)

Spend less time on data exploration and dashboard design by embracing Augmented Analytics. Use SAP Analytics Cloud's Smart features to decide and act on the best course of action and achieve more with less.

Page Contents

Introduction to Augmented Analytics

SAP Analytics Cloud augmented analytics can help users make smarter decisions faster with AI-driven insights. These Smart features include Search to Insight, Smart Insights, Smart Discovery, Time Series Forecasting and Smart Grouping.

  • Ask questions in a conversational manner with instant results explained in natural language
  • Automatically discover meaningful insights and jump start the creation of a dashboard
  • Predict potential outcomes and forecasts, and populate results back into your plan at any level for increased accuracy



Product Page: SAP Analytics Cloud, Augmented Analytics

Tool: Assess your Augmented Analytics Capabilities

Have a question? Ask it here!

Getting Started

Search to Insight

Smart Insights & Smart Discovery

Time Series Forecasting & Smart Grouping

Predictive Planning



Best Practices



Smart Predict (Regression & Classification)