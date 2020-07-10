Extended Planning & Analysis

SAP Analytics Cloud for planning enables extended planning and analysis (xP&A), allowing you to crowdsource plans across the business, create accurate forecasts and drive better business outcomes. Make agile planning and analysis decisions with one enterprise solution.



