Extended Planning & Analysis

On this page, you will find helpful information and resources on all SAP Analytics Cloud Planning topics including:
Introduction to SAP Analytics Cloud for Planning
SAP Analytics Cloud for planning enables extended planning and analysis (xP&A), allowing you to crowdsource plans across the business, create accurate forecasts and drive better business outcomes. Make agile planning and analysis decisions with one enterprise solution.
Product page: Financial Planning & Analysis solutions from SAP
Blog: SAP’s Strategy for Enterprise Planning
Video: SAP Analytics Cloud Achieves Top Rankings in BARC's The Planning Survey 20
Customer Story: How Callaway Golf Transitioned their Planning Process from a Legacy Solution to the Cloud
Customer Story: National Vision Enhances SAP BPC with SAP Analytics Cloud
Customer Story: Hallstar Simplifies Planning with SAP Analytics Cloud
Blog: SAP a Visionary in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud FP&A Solutions
Getting Started
- Video: SAP Analytics Cloud End-to-End Planning Overview
- Video: Plan Smarter with SAP Analytics Cloud | SAP TechEd 2020
- Blog: Make the Most of Your SAP Analytics Cloud for planning Free Trial
- Webinar: Ask the Experts: SAP Analytics Cloud for Planning
- Webinar: End-to-End Planning Capabilities using SAP Analytics Cloud
- Webinar: Financial Statement Planning in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Use Case: Reconciliation from HGB or Local GAAP to IFRS with SAP Analytics Cloud
- Learning Track: Planning
- Article: Get Started with Planning
- Videos playlist: SAP Analytics Cloud for Planning
- Blog: Building User Intuitive Stories in SAP Analytics Cloud (Tips & Tricks)
- Help: Features by License Type for Planning Models
- Help: Features by License Type for Analytic Models
- Free Training: OpenSAP course on SAP Analytics Cloud Planning
- Training Course: SACP20 - SAP Analytics Cloud Planning
- Training Course: SACP30 - SAP Analytics Cloud: Integrated Planning
- Certification: SAP Certified Application Associate - SAP Analytics Cloud for Planning
Best Practices
Plan Entry & Analysis
- Blog: Bringing Innovation to SAP Analytics Cloud with the Planning Panel
- Blog: SACP Allocation Series – Introduction
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud – Validation Rules for Proper Data Entry
- Blog: Consuming planning model in Story and creating Plan Version from Actual in SAC
- Blog: Creating Dynamic Version over Version and Time Reporting (Column over Column)
- Blog: Intro to Planning Allocations
- Video: Value Driver Tree Highlights (Part 1)
- Video: Value Driver Tree Highlights (Part 2)
- Video: Value Driver Tree Highlights (Part 3)
- Blog: Inverse formulas and the Value Driver Tree to perform "What if" analysis
- Webinar: Tailoring Your Planning Solution with Analytics Designer
- Blog: Planning Analytic Application – Toggle table values with a mouse click
- Use Case: Custom Planning Application: Planning projects and distributing the charges across fiscal periods
- Use Case: Custom Planning Application with Approval Process (SAP Analytics Cloud, Analytic Application)
Advanced Planning & Modeling
- Webinar: SAP Analytics Cloud Advanced Planning
- Article: Create a Planning Model
- Blog: Step by step guide to create a Planning Model in SAP Analytics Cloud using Excel file
- Blog: Create a Profit & Loss Statement in SAP Analytics Cloud importing data from an Excel file
- Video: SAP Analytics Cloud: Solve Complex Planning Scenarios with Advanced Formulas
- Webinar: SAP Analytics Cloud and Advanced Formulas
- Blog: Creating Dynamic Version over Version with System Date Dynamic Time Reporting
- Blog: Topdown-BottomUp planning with SAP Analytics Cloud alternative hierarchies
- Blog: Calculating Variance using Cross Calculations
- Webinar: Currency Conversion Creation and Application in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud & Currency Conversion (Part 1)
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud & Currency Conversion (Part 2)
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud & Currency Conversion (Part 3)
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud Planning - Linking Dimension Member with Property
- Blog: Export planning data to OData service
- Learning Track: Data Actions
- Video: Create and use parameters in data actions
- Video: Feature Highlight: Nested Data Actions | SAP Analytics Cloud
- Video: Feature Highlight: Data Action Monitoring | SAP Analytics Cloud
Plan Workflow & Collaboration
- Blog: Enrich your planning process with the new workflow capabilities of SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: Multi-level approval in SAP Analytics Cloud using Calendar Tasks
- Video: Explore Planning: Collaborate Continuously with SAP Analytics Cloud
- Article: Collaboration in SAP Analytics Cloud for Planning
- Blog: Overview of Planning Processes with SAP Analytics Cloud Calendar
Predictive Planning
- Paper: The future of FP&A is predictive planning
- Webinar: Say Hello to Confident Planning with SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: Predictive Planning is the New Normal
- Video Playlist: Predictive Planning Best Practices
- Video: SAP Analytics Cloud: Accelerate Planning Cycles With Confidence Using Predictive Planning
- Video: Create predictive forecasts for planning data
- Use Case: Predictive Planning: Forecasting US National Park Visits
- Blog: Predictive Planning - Frequently Asked Questions
For more details on predictive planning, visit Predictive Planning on the Augmented Analytics Content page
Extended Planning & Analysis
With SAP S/4HANA and SAP Analytics Cloud, you can integrate planning with ERP in one solution to save time and reduce errors with one source of truth for planning and actuals across the enterprise.
- Blog: Simulation Cockpit for Financial Planning in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Video: Optimizing Financial Planning with SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP S/4HANA
- Video: Financial Analytics Dashboard for SAP Analytics Cloud
- Video: Liquidity Planning with SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP S/4HANA Cloud
- Webinar: Planning for SAP S/4HANA Cloud
- Webinar: Extend your Corporate Planning with SAP Analytics Cloud.
- Blog: Collaborative Planning (IBP + SAC) - Technical focus Part 1 (IBP to SAC)
- Blog: Collaborative Planning (IBP + SAC) – Technical focus Part 2 (SAC to IBP)
- Webinar: SAP Collaborative Business Planning Webinar Series
- Blog: Internal Order planning in SAP S/4HANA with SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: What's new for Hybrid ERP with SAP S/4 HANA Cloud 2102
- Blog: Financial Planning Options in S/4HANA 2020
- Blog: Integration with SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Group Reporting and SAP S/4HANA Finance for Group Reporting
- Blog: Best Practices for Financial Planning and Analysis with SAP S/4HANA & SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: Integrated Financial Planning for Hybrid ERP with SAP Analytics Cloud