Influencer Programs

Developer Advocates spend a lot of time interacting with both the developer community and SAP product owners. They actively communicate in both directions -- seeking to understand what you need to know, listening to what you have to say, and representing what they hear back into SAP Product development. They play a key role within Developer & Community Relations and are here to help you understand the practical aspects of evolving SAP technologies. Advocates spend much of their time speaking at SAP events, delivering SAP CodeJams, writing tutorials, and blogging. Get to know the Developer Advocates