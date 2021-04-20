SAP Community Events

Join this free online course to learn about artificial intelligence (AI) and explore different types of machine learning. In a playful way, discover the fascinating world of AI.
Join this free online course to learn about the SAP S/4HANA Movement program and discover key assets, tools, and services that help you on your journey to SAP S/4HANA. You’ll also learn how SAP S/4HANA Movement complements the recently launched RISE with SAP offering.
This course is a high-level introduction to SAP Fieldglass Assignment Management. It aims to help you better understand assignment management, and how the functionality can be used by SAP Fieldglass customers to deliver their external workforce program goals. In this course you’ll explore use case scenarios, understand the transactional processes, and describe the benefits of this module for your organization.
Brought to you by SAP Community members, the SAP Stammtisch is an informal meetup everyone can participate: SAP users, developers, consultants and architects - come and join us and bring a friend. Due to the current situation, the event is virtual.
Learn about how the SAP One Movement Program, helps to accelerates your path to the intelligent enterprise. You will understand how we provide you with tailored guidance and direct engagement through best in class tools, services, and methodologies in a proven 4-step Vision-to-Value approach from design thinking to go-live.
Incident Management webcast will help to improve the quality of incidents being created and generally enhance your support experience with SAP. The aim is that you will all understand the SAP processes that you are expected to follow to get the best results from your SAP engagement.
SAP combined Design Thinking, User Experience Design and Enterprise Architecture into an easy to use innovation framework. If you want to understand how you could apply and use this framework to execute innovation projects in an agile way, this training is made for you.
The free monthly webinar provides everything you need to know about SAP's Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) offerings. Get the latest news about SAP Solution Manager, Focused Build and Insights for SAP Solution Manager, SAP Focused Run and SAP Cloud ALM directly from SAP's topic experts, and get your questions answered! The focus topic in this month’s call is SAP Cloud ALM.
Join us to explore why open source is evolving steadily toward a more structured approach with specific rules and policies whereas leading standards organizations are establishing open source rules, guidelines, and initiatives as part of their overall strategy. Mark Crawford (Open Standards Expert at SAP) will give you insights into this field of collaborative practice to facilitate interoperability and data exchange.
Having to check multiple inboxes for workflow approvals can become annoying for end users, and disrupt critical business processes. See how SAP aims to provide a common, unified inbox experience for the Intelligent Enterprise. Take the opportunity to get your questions addressed in this session.
SAP Yalsah is a casual meetup driven by the SAP community in the UAE. It's a great opportunity for everyone to listen to SAP technology experts and socialize with the local community.
Become more familiar with SAP Support's self-enablement tools and the different ways to find a solution for your issue before an incident is needed. In this session you will learn how to search for known issues and resolutions in all of SAP's knowledge repositories.
Join us to learn about the future of data science and participate in conversations on how to leverage data science to create a better world. Dive deeper into topics such as model development and fundamentals, production, society, ethics, and COVID-19.
Brought to you by SAP Community members, the SAP TechNight is a great opportunity to gain more knowledge about specific topics. Check out the agenda and be a part of this community event and connect with SAP users, developers, consultants and architects. Due to the current situation, the event is virtual.
In this SAP AI Business Services Community Call, Dr. Tomasz Janasz and Tim Nusch will give you an overview of Business Document Processing and demonstrate related business scenarios and use cases. You will learn how to consume and integrate the AI Business Services in your enterprise context. Tune in and discover our Business Document Processing Portfolio.
Learn about how the SAP S/4HANA Value Starter Program, helps to accelerates the creation of your company’s business justification for SAP S/4HANA. You will understand how we provide you with tailored guidance and direct engagement through best in class tools, services, and methodologies to understand the incremental business benefit of adopting SAP S/4HANA.
This virtual conference from May 04. – 06. 2021 is designed to help SAP customers get more value from their SAP investments today and the future. Discover next practices, lessons learned and insights into keys to greater success with SAP no matter where you are at on your SAP journey. During this three-day complimentary event, you will hear from leading experts from ASUG, SAP and partner companies covering a variety of topics including: • Foundations for the Next-Generation SAP COE • Innovation and the Customer COE • Thrive after SAP S/4HANA go-live • SAP for Me - the new digital experience for SAP customers • Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) for SAP solutions • Achieving success with Enterprise Support and delivering continuous value
In this course, you’ll learn about the capabilities of SAP Central Business Configuration, a new tool that will make it possible to configure a business process spanning different SAP solutions from one central place. Discover how it supports the implementation of SAP S/4HANA Cloud, the customer value it brings, and the key features it includes.
We continue discovering the Human Centered Approach to Innovation and in the second session we elaborate on how vital is to discover the exact problem and understand who feels the pain, thus focusing on end users. We investigate how we come to a problem description that is backed up by accurate research data, is actionable, and enables the co-innovation team to create meaningful, user-centric solutions.