SAP Community Events

This virtual conference from May 04. – 06. 2021 is designed to help SAP customers get more value from their SAP investments today and the future. Discover next practices, lessons learned and insights into keys to greater success with SAP no matter where you are at on your SAP journey. During this three-day complimentary event, you will hear from leading experts from ASUG, SAP and partner companies covering a variety of topics including: • Foundations for the Next-Generation SAP COE • Innovation and the Customer COE • Thrive after SAP S/4HANA go-live • SAP for Me - the new digital experience for SAP customers • Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) for SAP solutions • Achieving success with Enterprise Support and delivering continuous value