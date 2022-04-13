People Analytics

Welcome to the SAP SuccessFactors People Analytics site, a place for users to engage and stay current. This page contains documentation for all SAP SuccessFactors’ people analytics solutions including reporting, workforce analytics, and workforce planning.

Questions & Answers

Get answers to your product issues and questions

People Analytics Resources Blogs

View private SuccessFactors blogs to get release information, feature highlights, hot topics, innovation alerts, events and more. Search product keywords to find all Community articles and posts about a topic.

Activating your People Analytics Solutions

Ready to activate your people analytic solutions? Find the information and resources you need for a successful product launch and journey.

Resources*

Check out the quick links below for more helpful resources for People Analytics.

OverviewProduct/Release DocumentationBest Practices & TrainingAdditional 
About People Analytics

Reporting and Analytics Product Documentation

SAP Analytics Cloud for Planning Documentation

Road Map Explorer - People Analytics

Product Release Information		Legacy Reporting Training / SFX Accreditation

People Analytics: Story Reporting Training / SFX Accreditation

Register for Webinars/Recording

Submit Product Ideas

Packaged Implementation Services

People Analytics Support Portal Page

* Authentication may be required

Need Additional Help?

Visit SAP SuccessFactors On