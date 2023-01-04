Product Release & Road Map Information

Release Resources
Resources for administrators and business leaders - make the most out of an upcoming release.See below for more
Access all of your release resources in one place. Authentication may be required.
Resources for administrators and business leaders - make the most out of an upcoming release.See below for more
Enablement resources on product-related changes that have impact or require action.Innovation Alerts
See upcoming patch windows, review recent enhancements to fix bugs and improve system stability.Patches
At-a-glance overview of longer-term plans to introduce essential improvements.View
View the upcoming planned Preview and Production Release dates.- Second Half 2022 | Preview: October 28, 2022 | Production: December 9, 2022- First Half 2023 | Preview: April 21, 2023 | Production: May 26, 2023- Second Half 2023 | Preview: October 13, 2023 | Production: November 17, 2023
Everything you need to know about the new features and functions.- What’s New Viewer | 2H Available Now- Release Highlights Document | 2H Available Now
After testing content within your Preview instance, these webinars deliver helpful answer questions related to the What’s New Viewer’s latest iteration.- Release Q&A Series Sessions | Watch 2H recordings Now
Check out these 2H 2022 videos from SAP SuccessFactors experts, highlighting the latest innovations and product release updates.- 2H 2022 Release Highlights featuring Amy Wilson- Work Zone Highlights featuring Robert Wood- Framework Highlights featuring Naresh Purohit- Dynamic Teams Highlights featuring Geoff Fetner- Diversity, Equity and Inclusion featuring Bianka Woelke- Talent Intelligence Highlights featuring Sam Passman- Time Management Highlights featuring Daniela Goerke
Understand the release process and timeline and Prepare for the upcoming product release.- Road to the Release | 2H Available Now- Release Timeline & Administrator Checklist One-Pager | 2H Available Now
Read these articles to ensure you have all the updated information to prepare for the release- Second Half (2H) 2022 Release: What’s New in the SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite?- What's New Viewer 2H 2022- 2H 2022 Preview and Production Release Weekend Details- Dynamic Teams Early Adopter Care Program - Registration Open
If you have a question about a product or feature in the release, please add your question to the Human Experience Management Q&A (Forum) and choose the appropriate Associated Product.- Human Experience Management Q&A (Forum)