SAP SuccessFactors Customer Community

The SAP SuccessFactors Customer Community will empower you and your organization to take full advantage of your SAP SuccessFactors solution. Connect with product experts, seasoned customers, find a wealth of expert resources, and stay updated on the latest product release and solution information. The community is essential for SAP SuccessFactors administrators, solution business owners, and Human Resources leaders. An SAP User Account (S-user ID) or SAP Universal ID is required for access.