SAP SQL Data Warehousing

A growing community of customers and partners is using the SAP HANA in-memory platform for data warehousing purposes for a long time. In recent years, several innovations occurred in this area. Especially the introduction of SAP HANA extended application services advanced version (XSA) and SAP HANA 2.0 changed the way of your traditional software development to a modern and agile data warehouse development in a DevOps style. These innovations have enabled SAP to offer an agile and modern DevOps approach to building data warehousing environments that can address the analytics requirements demanded by organizations today.

An Introduction to SAP SQL Data Warehousing

Get an overview of the SAP SQL Data Warehousing solution approach and the tooling used to create a modern and cloud-ready data warehousing solution supporting agile development based on an open platform.

SAP SQL Data Warehousing Trial

The SAP SQL Data Warehousing trial is an unlimited developer licensing that includes the capabilities to model, implement, build and run a SAP SQL Data Warehouse solution in a Cloud based environment for development purposes only.

SAP SQL Data Warehousing Webinar Sessions

SAP’s Data Bits & Bites for Busy People webinar series offers seven sessions dedicated to SAP SQL Data Warehousing.

1. How is an SAP HANA DWH Different?2. Conceptual Modeling with SAP EAD3. Physical Modeling with SAP EAD4. Clone, edit and build DWH artifacts with SAP Web IDE & Git5. How to Use Continuous Integration & Testing in your DWH Environment6. How to Leverage Run & Operate in Your DWH Environment7. Who is using SAP HANA for Data Warehousing and Why?

Implementing SAP SQL Data Warehousing on SAP HANA: YouTube Playlist

A series of videos ranging from an introduction to an SAP big data warehouse environment to better understanding modelling, user security, data lifecycle management, UIs and Cloud.

Data Modeling

Tools like the SAP HANA Web IDE or SAP Enterprise Architecture Designer are used to design and develop an SAP SQL Data Warehousing solution.

Data Provisioning

Provisioning data to a data warehouse or data mart is an essential task, whether it is physical movement of data or virtual access.

Deploy, Run & Operate

Why do data warehouse release cycles often exceed several months, and what can you do about it? How the Web IDE for SAP HANA enables agile data warehouse development.

SAP HANA XS Advanced

SAP HANA XS Advanced (and Cloud Foundry) is the platform for SAP HANA Native Web Applications on premise and in the cloud. The XSA platform provides additional tooling for automating the build process.

