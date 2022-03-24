Getting Started with SAP Data Warehouse Cloud

SAP Data Warehouse Cloud unifies data and analytics in a multi-cloud solution that includes data integration, database, data warehouse, and analytics capabilities for a data-driven enterprise. Built on the SAP HANA Cloud database, this software as a service (SaaS) empowers you to better understand your business data and make confident decisions based on real-time information.





New to SAP Data Warehouse Cloud? Check out this overview to learn more about the tool and what the solution can do for you.











Watch this End-to-End demo and learn about the different features you can experience with SAP Data Warehouse Cloud.





