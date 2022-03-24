*Getting Started with SAP Data Warehouse Cloud

Welcome! The Getting Started page will be a key resource in quickly finding the resources you need to dive in.

Introduction to SAP Data Warehouse Cloud

SAP Data Warehouse Cloud unifies data and analytics in a multi-cloud solution that includes data integration, database, data warehouse, and analytics capabilities for a data-driven enterprise. Built on the SAP HANA Cloud database, this software as a service (SaaS) empowers you to better understand your business data and make confident decisions based on real-time information.


New to SAP Data Warehouse Cloud? Check out this overview to learn more about the tool and what the solution can do for you.



Watch this End-to-End demo and learn about the different features you can experience with SAP Data Warehouse Cloud. 


Want to learn more about SAP Data Warehouse Cloud?

If you are interested and want to know more about SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, check the following resources:

Want to try SAP Data Warehouse Cloud or configure your own system?

Get your free SAP Data Warehouse Cloud Trial today for up to 90 days.

Use the SAP Data Warehouse Cloud Calculator to configure your own system and determine the number of capacity units required. The calculator helps you identify suitable storage, compute, data lake, and BW Bridge sizes.

Customer Experiences with SAP Data Warehouse Cloud

If you want to know more about what others say about SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, check the following resources: 