Overview
Get an OverviewSAP BW/4HANA Overview (L1)SAP BW/4HANA Technical Overview (L2)SAP BW/4HANA Maintenance FAQ
SAP BW/4HANA is an evolution of SAP BW that is completely optimized and tailored to SAP HANA. It is SAP’s next generation data warehouse solution and a new product (not a legal successor of any existing SAP Business Warehouse solution), built entirely on one of the most advanced in-memory platforms today – SAP HANA.
What´s new with SAP BW/HANA 2.0? Check out:SAP BW/4HANA 2.0 SP07 PresentationWebinarDocumentation
Are you interested in exceptional updates to cold store? This feature will be offered in a first step on pilot basis. More information:SAP Note 2865304 - Exceptional updates to cold stores in SAP BW/4HANA 2.0
SAP continues to innovate industry leading data warehousing technologies with SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, SAP SQL Data Warehousing, and SAP BW/4HANA to enable the Intelligent Enterprise. SAP Data Warehouse Cloud will not replace any on-premises SAP Data Warehousing solution, but complements the existing data warehouse portfolio of SAP.SAP Data Warehouse Strategy
One of the most frequently asked questions is how you can get from your current data warehouse landscape to SAP BW/4HANA. At SAP, we realize each of our customers are starting their journey to a modern data warehouse from various places. That’s why we have created distinct paths, complete with distinct services and tools, to help you achieve your goals in the most direct fashion, with the least disruption. Read more about the different kind of Conversions, Availability, installation and were to find further information on the pageSAP BW/4HANA ConversionBlog SAP BW/4HANA Conversion: Steps to considerThe road to SAP BW/4HANAThe road to SAP BW/4HANA (Blog with technical details)
Does all your data justify your hardware and license cost? Would you like to decouple hardware growth from data growth?See what is possible with SAP BW/4HANA Data Tiering OptimizationData tiering made easyData Tiering Optimization with SAP BW/4HANALearn how to build a aDSO
