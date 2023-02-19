SAP Datasphere FAQ

SAP Datasphere is tightly integrated with SAP Analytics Cloud to support analytics and planning use cases. We intend to further strengthen the integration with the release of the Analytic Model in SAP Datasphere. The Analytic Model offers a multi-dimensional modeling experience and comes with powerful new features, such as

calculated and restricted measures, exception aggregations and the pruning of attributes and measures. These new analytical capabilities help solve complex modeling requirements, and further establish SAP Datasphere models as “first class citizens” in SAP Analytics Cloud. Finally, it is important to highlight that SAP Datasphere can also serve as