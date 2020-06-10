An Introduction
We're constantly innovating and bringing you the latest features needed to help run your business. Check out the latest product updates and upcoming plans for SAP Data Warehouse Cloud. This session will include a live Q&A with SAP Data Warehouse Cloud product experts and product managers.
SAP Data Warehouse Cloud is a Software as a service offering to build a data warehouse in the cloud that unites all your data sources in one solution, maintaining the security, trust, and semantic richness of your information. It is an end to end data management and decision-making solution in SAP’s enterprise data warehouse strategy which combines the powerful data management capabilities of SAP HANA with the broad advanced analytics capabilities of SAP Analytics Cloud.
Feedback is an invaluable part of the development process of SAP Data Warehouse Cloud.Creating Great Customer Experiences with QualtricsHow Customer Feedback Shapes SAP Data Warehouse CloudHow to give us Feedback
Get an overview of the product and take the first steps of setting up your account.Onboarding GuideWhat are the Technical Requirements?How to Log On to SAP Data Warehouse CloudHow to Add Users and Assign Roles
Spaces help you to manage resources and customize SAP Data Warehouse Cloud's user experience to the use cases that matter most to each individual or team. In this module, you'll get a look at how you can set up and manage Spaces for your business.What are Spaces?How to Create SpacesCreating an Open SQL Schema in a SpaceHow to Monitor your SpacesPower Hour Workshop: Introduction to SpacesWorkshop: Deep Dive into Spaces
Built on the concept of cross-application warehousing, SAP Data Warehouse Cloud prides itself with its openness and flexibility. Connect to third-party ETL tools, utilize a great variety of different data sources, and experience the full potential of a data warehouse in the cloud.Connection TypesHow to Create Remote ConnectionsConnecting to OData Service ProvidersConnecting to On-Premise SourcesHow to Connect a Third-party ETL ToolHow to Connect a Data Provisioning AgentConnecting to ABAP, SAP HANA, and OData
SAP Data Warehouse Cloud allows you to use a great variety of data sources and types. At times, this data needs to be prepared before it's ready to be analyzed. This module will teach you how to start collecting and cleaning your data.How to Upload Flat Files and Create Data SetsWhat is the File Repository?What is the Data Integration Monitor?How to load and monitor remote tables with the Data Integration Monitor
Preparing your data with SAP Data Warehouse Cloud ensures that it will be ready for use in reports and data Stories. In this module, you'll learn how to define your data structure using tools and features like the Data Builder, Semantic Layer, SQL modeling, and more.What is Data Modeling?How to Start Modeling Your Data Using a Graphical ViewWhat is the Business Catalog?What is the Business Layer?What is Entity-Relationship Modeling?When to use SQL modeling vs. Graphical modelingHow to migrate SAP Data Warehouse Cloud ContentMore Data Modeling Guides ...
SAP Data Warehouse Cloud protects your existing investments by letting you reuse your existing on-premises data models.Hybrid – access to SAP HANA for SQL data warehousingIntegrated with SAP SQL data warehousing sharing a single DB-TenantIntroduction to the ABAP-AdapterCapabilities of the ABAP-Adapter Connection – Fast TrackCapabilities of the ABAP-Adapter Connection to on-premises BW/4HANA & BWonHANACapabilities of the ABAP-Adapter Connection to on-premises S/4HANA & ECC