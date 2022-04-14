JAM

Welcome to the SAP JAM site, a place for users to engage and stay current. SAP Jam Collaboration is an enterprise social networking solution that allows you to bring your employees, partners, and customers together with the documents and application data necessary to enable effective, collaborative problem solving and decision making.

Questions & Answers

Get answers to your product issues and questions

SAP JAM Resources Blogs

View product-specific blogs to get updated information about features, releases, events and more.

Access SAP JAM Resources blogs

Resources*

Check out the quick links below for more helpful resources for Jam.

OverviewProduct/Release DocumentationBest Practices & TrainingAdditional 
SAP Jam Release Notes SAP Jam Product Documentation
SAP Jam Training/SFX Accreditation

Access SAP Jam webinar recordings

* Authentication may be required

Visit SAP SuccessFactors On