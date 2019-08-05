SAP on Linux - Supported Platforms
See the Linux distributions that are tested and certified for use in SAP environments and find information on partners’ current hardware compatibility listings.Supported platforms
Find resources – including blogs, Q&As, and information for managing your Linux operating system with an SAP system as well as references to supported platforms (Linux distributions and hardware platforms).
Get the latest news about SAP on IBM Power SystemsLinux on Power
This is a collection of key SAP Notes and Knowledge Base Articles related to SAP on LinuxSAP Note 2369910 – SAP Software on Linux: General informationSAP Note 936887 – End of maintenance for Linux distributionsSAP Note 1122387 - Linux: SAP Support in virtualized environmentsSAP Note 1552925 - Linux: High Availability Cluster SolutionsSAP Note 784391 – SAP support terms and 3rd-party Linux kernel drivers