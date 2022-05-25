SAP on Linux - Supported Platforms

Supported Linux Distributions
Oracle
- Oracle Linux 7 for x86_64
- Oracle Linux 6 for x86_64
- Oracle Linux 5 for x86_64 (out of maintenance)
Red Hat
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 for x86_64, IBM Power Systems, and IBM Z
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 for x86_64, IBM Power Systems, and IBM Z
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 for x86, x86_64, IPF, IBM Power Systems, and IBM Z
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5 for x86, x86_64, IPF, IBM Power Systems, and IBM Z (out of maintenance)
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 4 for x86, x86_64, IPF and IBM Power Systems (out of maintenance)
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 3 for x86 and IPF (out of maintenance)
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 2.1 for x86 (out of maintenance)
- Red Hat Linux 7.1 Professional (out of maintenance)
- Red Hat Linux 6.2 (out of maintenance)
- Red Hat Linux 6.1 Enterprise Version 1.0 (out of maintenance)
SUSE
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 for x86_64, IBM Power Systems (*)
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 for x86_64, IBM Power Systems, and IBM Z
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11 for x86_64, IPF, IBM Power Systems, and IBM Z
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 10 for x86, x86_64, IPF, IBM Power Systems, and IBM Z (out of maintenance)
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 9 for x86, x86_64, IPF, IBM Power Systems, and IBM Z (out of maintenance)
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 8 for x86, IPF and IBM Z (out of maintenance)
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 7 for IA32 and IBM Z (out of maintenance)
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for IA32 (out of maintenance)
(*) IBM Z support pending due to availability of Db2 Connect 11.5 on SLES 15
Supported Hardware
Hardware which is generally certified by our hardware partners for the SAP product portfolio.
Here are the links to the partners' current hardware compatibility lists in alphabetical order. Please refer to the SAP Product Availability Matrix (PAM) for the SAP certification status of your specific SAP product release.
General Remarks
The Linux distributors provide updates for their software on a regular basis, e.g. for security reasons. These updates are checked for compatibility with SAP software by the distributors before they are released and, from SAP point of view, can be used immediately after availability also in production environments. This tested compatibility can only be granted when using the original packages provided by the distributors. Theses packages are available to you if you have a valid contract with the distributor or an authorized OEM. The same applies for "update collections" like Service Packs from SUSE or Updates by Oracle or Red Hat. SAP recommends always to use the newest "update collection" with recent online updates.