SAP on IBM Power Systems Running Linux

SAP business applications running on IBM Power Systems™ provide excellent flexibility, scalability, performance and resiliency.

With built-in virtualization and capacity on demand, IBM Power Systems meet the demands of data-intense workloads. The platform allows to grow and adapt the size of the SAP environment dynamically without having to provision a new server, resulting in better hardware utilization and smaller data center footprint.

The support of SAP software on Linux on Power started in 2004. In 2015, SAP announced the general availability for SAP HANA on IBM Power Systems.