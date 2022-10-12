Known from the video game industry, the possible uses of virtual reality have become more and more interesting and relevant for business areas in recent years. Virtual Reality (VR) requires dedicated hardware in form of head-mounted devices to experience virtual, immersive environments and contents. With different functionalities, the virtual reality technology opens more and more areas of application.

With the passthrough functionality, VR headsets use external cameras to stream the outside world to the user’s view. This can be used to still see physical objects of the real world like desks or keyboard.

On the Meta Quest 2 for example, the user just needs to softly double-tap one side of the headset to activate passthrough and switching between VR and a video stream of the real world. The passthrough quality can range from low resolution black-and-white (Meta Quest 2) to high resolution in full color ready for threading a needle (Varjo XR-3). And technology is improving. Compared to the Meta Quest 2, the Meta Quest Pro (available since October 2022) passthrough comes with 4 times more pixels and in color.

Eye-Tracking Technology

Another technological advancement of latest VR hardware generations is about eye tracking or pupil-tracking to be precise. Eye tracking is beneficial to achieve different functionalities. One use case is to track the users’ eyes and transferring that to its avatar to enable eye-contact between avatars. While that would increase the immersion in the virtual world, eye tracking also comes with a great potential to increase performance which is called foveated rendering. It's about optimizing the rendering workload by reducing the image quality in the user's peripheral field of view and only rendering a higher LOD (level of detail) where the user is focusing at.

Another possible use of eye tracking is to enable eye control for the user. Eye control uses the user’s gaze, focus time or conscious blinking to interpret control intentions. For a deep dive into eye control – also independent from VR context – check out the respective Eye Control community article.

VR Performance

Already with the current generation of VR headsets, the performance has come to a level, where it’s possible to run lots of apps directly on the headsets without the need of using the computing/rendering power of an external device such as a computer with a powerful dedicated graphics card (and cable attached to the VR headset). With the upcoming generations of VR technology, the performance and features will continue to increase while the devices also improve in terms of ergonomics, weight, higher resolutions, and optical brilliance. So, from more realistic virtual environments to high-quality augmentations to photorealistic avatars with eye and facial tracking, there's plenty to look forward to.