These virtual worlds, though, started to emerge in our physical reality as well; an example of such was Second Life in 2003. At the time of its release a huge hype developed around the 3D simulation that envisioned a virtual world similar to our real world – to the extent that a multitude of actual companies owned spaces in Second Life. Despite the initial euphoria, eventually, the hype died down. Was it still too early for such a project to come to pass?

In 2008, then, there was Roblox, a company that enabled users to take an active role in creating their own virtual worlds and interconnect them through their provided platform – it didn’t however experience a lot of user engagement for almost a decade.

But during the course of the past 5 years - and especially during COVID - it picked up an enormous amount of pace. As of today, Roblox has over 40 million daily active users to show, is valued at over 25bn$ at the stock exchange, and most parents of kids and teenagers will be familiar with the name – because Roblox is immensely popular with their children’s generation. Some only spend time in these virtual worlds, while others even purchase items with actual money.

One - more recent - case that many might be aware of is Decentraland, founded in 2015. What is special about this example compared to the others is that it’s not only building a virtual world, where creators can own virtual land through making an investment in the “MANA” currency, but also that this is done via the blockchain and, therefore, a decentralization of ownership, as hinted in its name – it is rooted in crypto.

Have we hit the end of the road, though? Is the Metaverse simply a virtual world? This is, at the baseline, what most popular posts or blog entries would like their recipients to believe. That, however, would not be exactly innovative - as we have experienced the coming and going of these virtual worlds for many decades now.The short answer is ‘no’. According to a large part of current positions of popular journalism, it seems that the metaverse is underestimated in its potential.