Digital Innovation Manager

Every company deals with digital transformation more or less intensively. Digital transformation has already been the doom of many companies because they have failed to adapt or have been defeated by their competitors through the clever use of digital technologies.

A classic example is Kodak. Once a world-renowned leader in analogue photography, today, Kodak, by contrast, is insignificant. Younger generations are less familiar with Kodak and they tend to take photos with their smartphones…

The automotive industry is also being completely transformed by technological change. On the one hand, through electromobility and, on the other, through digitization, which makes autonomous driving possible in the first place and changes the entire infotainment and thus the in-car experience radically. This has probably caused quite a headache for leading automotive manufacturers.

Another great example is completely new business models like Uber and Airbnb. Build a digital platform in an established industry and the whole game changes. It is not without reason that more companies than ever are looking for new digital platform business models to stay relevant in those “the winner takes it all” games.

The series of examples can be continued almost endlessly. Especially when we look at the digital technologies that have appeared on the horizon and from which many hopes are pinned, such as quantum computing, or the trend towards Metaverse.

Digital technologies can be used not only for the development of new business models. They are also ideal for optimizing and automating existing processes and reducing costs. However, the question is where which technologies can help and be used, and which technologies are already mature enough? In addition, there are new business trends and major changes in the world of work. Companies must also quickly find sustainable answers to these questions. These are also issues that, in conjunction with new technologies, are overwhelming for many companies. Some simply can no longer keep up. Especially companies in established industries for which digital is not at the core of their business.

Whether new business models or the optimization of the existing business model. The innovative strength of a company is a decisive factor to survive in the market on the long run. Exactly at this point, the question arises as to who will take on the task of successfully advancing the use of digital technologies to stay relevant?