CI/CD Tools for SAP BTP ABAP Environment

In the on-premise ABAP world, lifecycle and quality processes can be controlled by the ABAP systems themselves. In the SAP BTP ABAP Environment aka Steampunk, this is no longer possible. Steampunk systems are independent of each other, and source code is “transported” with git-based solutions: gCTS and abapGit. Daniel's blog introduces the released APIs regarding gCTS and ABAP Test Cockpit (ATC) which lets you easily create CI/CD processes for Steampunk.