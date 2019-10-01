Mindfulness-Based Emotional Intelligence

Emotional Intelligence is the ability to monitor one’s own and others’ emotions, and to use this information to guide one’s thinking and actions. In our current fast changing world full of disruptive changes, emotional intelligence and mindfulness practices rooted in contemporary neuroscience bring a human touch to digital transformation. In this community we want to discuss and share ideas how these concepts can be applied in the workplace in order to create a value-oriented culture in which everybody can unlock his full potential.