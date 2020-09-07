SAP Cloud Transport Management FAQ

The charging of CTMS is based on the amount of data uploaded to it when creating new transport requests. The import to target environments is not charged separately irrespective of how often this happens. The cost is based on 1 GB of uploaded data per month. So if you, for example, upload 3 GB per month you will be charged three times the cost of the one GB block (which is around 18 EUR at the time this FAQ was created).

The size of the artifacts to be uploaded greatly varies depending on the use case we are talking about. When transporting, for example, single iFlows of SAP Cloud Integration, this can be as small as a few kilobytes. On the other end of the spectrum, you can find complete portal sites or complex applications which can reach a few hundred megabytes. This means that within 1 GB you can upload between a few thousand small or less than ten huge artifacts. As said, once uploaded you can deploy these artifacts to as many targets as needed without additional costs.