Enterprise Planning Content

General Introduction This package enables top-down as well as bottom-up planning of headcount or full-time equivalents and calculates the resulting costs using the central assumptions as basis.

App: Overview



Entry page with navigation to all included apps.

App: Configuration



Preparation of planning process: Setup parameters for cost calculation including mid-point salaries and other cost drivers. Seed plan data with existing data if desired. Create versions for chart comparisons, including budgets from Strategic Financial Planning.

App: Aggregated Internal Planning

App: Aggregated External Planning



Top-down aggregated planning: planning of target headcount, required new hires and contingent workers. Costs for workforce are re-calculated based on centrally maintained parameters

App: Detailed Planning



Bottom-Up detailed planning: Planning individual actions on employee level (e.g. maintain absence, adjust employment level, plan cost center change) and get an updated costs overview based on current plan. Plan detailed new positions for a team to increase workforce and assess resulting costs.