Currently Available Missions and Badges

    • Onboarding Missions

      The following missions and badges are available to anyone wanting to learn about getting involved in the SAP Community:

      • Hello World!

        Say hello to the SAP Community! Personalize your community experience by following content, tags, and members.

      • Tour the SAP Community

        Take a tour of the SAP Community (by completing the Tour the SAP Community tutorial). Learn about profile settings, the SAP Community Rules of Engagement, creating questions and blog posts, and following content, tags, and people.

      • Q&A Savvy

        Take the Ask and Answer Questions on SAP Community tutorial. Learn how to search for answers in SAP Community, ask clear questions, find and answer questions from other members, and more.

      • Blogging Savvy

        Take the Writing and Publishing Blog Posts on SAP Community tutorial. Learn about knowing your audience, the blog review process, and more.

      • Profile Savvy

        Take a tutorial about updating and maintaining your SAP profile. Learned about searching, sorting, and filtering your content; setting up notifications; viewing and sharing your reputation, and more.

      • I Voted!

        Make your opinion count by reading and then voting on a question and an answer.

        • Voter

          Prerequisite mission: I Voted!
          Read and vote on any combination of 15 questions and answers. 

        • Hello It's Me

          Get the most out of the community by telling us about yourself. Fill out or update the basic elements of your profile.

          • Upload a new profile photo, or update your existing one.
          • Enter some information in “About Me,” or update your existing information.
          • Select (or update) your area of expertise or an area you feel knowledgeable about. Alternatively, add (or update) your spoken language, or share your Twitter profile or LinkedIn profile or any other URL in the Elsewhere section (or update that section).
          • Start following other members, or follow an additional member.

      • Blogging Missions

        The following missions and badges are available to you if you publish blog posts on SAP Community:

        • Blogger

          Publish your first blog post. (If you don’t have the right permissions to submit your draft, complete the Tour the Community tutorial to learn about our blogging processes and the Rules of Engagement, and to trigger the necessary permission change.)

        • Avid Blogger

          Prerequisite mission: Blogger
          This blogging thing is kinda cool! Publish some more blog posts that contain good content and that attract good feedback:

          • Create 4 more blog posts
          • Receive good feedback on any combination of blog posts
          • Stimulate conversations

        • Skillful Blogger

          Prerequisite mission: Avid Blogger
          You have a lot to say, and you like to say it in a blog post. Write more blog posts that attract good feedback:

          • Create 10 more blog posts
          • Receive more good feedback (get a certain number of additional likes) on any combination of blog posts
          • Stimulate more conversations (get a certain number of additional comments)

        • Master Blogger

          Prerequisite mission: Skillful Blogger
          You're about to master this blogging thing. Keep up the great work and publish more great blog posts that draw positive feedback from the community:

          • Create 15 more blog posts
          • Receive more good feedback (get a certain number of additional likes) on any combination of blog posts
          • Stimulate more conversations (get a certain number of additional comments)

        • Grand Master Blogger

          Prerequisite mission: Master Blogger
          You blog more than you breathe, and your blog posts stand out:

          • Create 30 more blog posts
          • Receive more good feedback (get a certain number of additional likes) on any combination of blog posts
          • Stimulate more conversations (get a certain number of additional comments)

        • Ripple Effect

          When you speak, people listen! You have a rippling effect on the community when you publish a blog post. When you push publish, the community notices within minutes (the blog post receives a certain number of likes and comments very quickly), and the trend continues over time (it receives a certain number of likes and comments over the course of a week).

        • Blog It Forward (BIF)

          Publish a blog post as part of the Blog It Forward (BIF) Challenge.

      • Q&A Missions

        The following missions and badges are available to you if you answer questions in the SAP Community:

        • Solver

          Learn about proper community behavior by completing the Tour the SAP Community tutorial, then celebrate when one of your answers is accepted or you receive 3 up-votes on any combination of your answers.

        • Avid Solver

          Prerequisite mission: Solver
          Share your expertise and have more of your answers accepted or up-voted.

        • Skillful Solver

          Prerequisite mission: Avid Solver
          You like to help others solve their problems by answering questions. 40 more of your answers are accepted or 120 more are up-voted.

        • Master Solver

          Prerequisite mission: Skillful Solver
          You contribute answers in SAP Community day and night. Even more of your answers (almost 100) are accepted.

        • Grand Master Solver

          Prerequisite mission: Master Solver
          You tirelessly answer community members' questions. Many more of your answers (well over 100) are accepted.

        • Hitchhiker

          "Forty-two," said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm. That’s how many of your answers must be accepted for you to achieve this mission (answers accepted prior to the appearance of this mission in the Available Missions section of your profile do not count).

          • Have 42 answers accepted

        • Diligent Solver

          Join the top monthly solvers in SAP Community! Answer 20 questions, and have a combined total of 25 answers up-voted and accepted as correct in the specified month and year.
          (Note: This mission is a timed mission each month. The mission begins on the 1st day of the month and ends on the last day of the month. For example, the first Diligent Solver mission ran from August 1, 2019, to August 31, 2019.)

        • Swift Solver

          Show us how quick you are!
          Be the first to provide an answer to a question, within the time frame of 5 hours, for a total of 5 times.
          (Answers published prior to the introduction of this mission do not count)

        • Swift Solver II

          Show us how quick you are!
          Be the first to provide an answer to a question, within the time frame of 5 hours, for a total of 15 times.
          (Answers published prior to the introduction of this mission do not count)

        • Swift Solver III

          Show us how quick you are!
          Be the first to provide an answer to a question, within the time frame of 5 hours, for a total of 50 times. 
          (Answers published prior to the introduction of this mission do not count)

      • Top Contributor Missions

        The following missions and badges are available to you if you are a consistent high-quality contributor in the SAP Community:

        • Virtuoso

          Prerequisite missions: Skillful Solver, Skillful Blogger
          You sure know your stuff! Your content shines and you are recognized for the highest level of quality across multiple tags and topics. You're a consistent, active, quality writer, and other members noticed, as evidenced by your completion of both the Master Blogger and the Master Solver missions.

      • Event Missions

        The following missions and badges are available to you if you participate in SAP Community–related events in certain roles:

        • ABAP Event 2021 Organizer

          Organize an ABAP event in 2021.

        • ABAP Event 2021 Speaker

          Speak at an ABAP event in 2021.

        • ABAP Event 2021 Facilitator

          Facilitate at an ABAP event in 2021.

        • SAP CodeJam 2021 Host

          Host an SAP CodeJam event in 2021.

        • SAP CodeJam 2021 Topic Expert

          Topic expert for an SAP CodeJam event in 2021.

        • SAP Inside Track 2021 Volunteer

          Volunteer at an SAP Inside Track event in 2021.

        • SAP Inside Track 2021 Speaker

          Speak at an SAP Inside Track event in 2021.

        • SAP Inside Track 2021 Organizer

          Organize an SAP Inside Track event in 2021.

        • SAP Online Track 2021 Volunteer

          Volunteer at an SAP Online Track event in 2021.

        • SAP Online Track 2021 Speaker

          Speak at an SAP Online Track event in 2021.

        • SAP Online Track 2021 Organizer

          Organize an SAP Online Track event in 2021.

        • UI5con 2021 Volunteer

          Volunteer at a UI5con event in 2021.

        • UI5con 2021 Speaker

          Speak at a UI5con event in 2021.

        • UI5con 2021 Organizer

          Organize a UI5con event in 2021.

        • SAP Stammtisch 2021 Organizer

          Organize an SAP Stammtisch event in 2021.

        • SAP Event Speaker 2021

          Speak at an SAP event in 2021.

        • Event Remaker 2020

          Organize, speak at, or volunteer for any virtual SAP Community event after February 2020. This extraordinary badge has been created for all members who went the extra mile and transformed a physical event to a virtual event. It gets awarded in addition to the standard badge of the same type of event.

        • Event Remaker 2021

          Organize, speak at, or volunteer for any virtual SAP Community event in 2021. This extraordinary badge has been created for all members who went the extra mile and transformed a physical event to a virtual event. It gets awarded in addition to the standard badge of the same type of event.

      • Developer Tutorial Missions

        The following missions are available to you if you work through the developer tutorial missions:

      • openSAP Missions

        The following missions are available to you if you participate in courses on openSAP, SAP's free open online course provider. (Please note: Before you can add your achievements to your completed missions on SAP Community, you’ll need to add your SAP Enterprise Login to your openSAP profile by enabling Single Sign On, opt-in to send your learning progress data to SAP Community, and be an active member of SAP Community.)

        • openSAP Learner

          Enroll in a course on openSAP, SAP's free open online course provider, to start your learning journey!

        • openSAP Novice

          Explore new skills and successfully complete one openSAP course to earn your first Record of Achievement.

        • openSAP Emerging Star

          Successfully complete two openSAP courses and start to shine like the star that you are! Look at all those new skills!

        • openSAP Smart Fellow

          You spend your free time learning. Complete five openSAP courses to show what a smart fellow you are – for you’re a jolly good fellow!

        • openSAP Enthusiast

          Show your enthusiasm for learning with openSAP and complete ten courses!

        • openSAP Veteran

          You’re definitely an SAP expert and more than the average learner. Complete 20 openSAP courses.

        • openSAP Architect

          You know a lot about the latest innovations from SAP. Design an openSAP course. You are one of the brains behind openSAP!

        • openSAP Instructor

          You're an expert and a great teacher and internet sensation! Get in front of the camera and share all your SAP knowledge with the audience at openSAP! You are a famous face on openSAP.

      • “Just for Fun” Missions

        The following missions and badges are available to anyone who participates in SAP Community at the right time in the right way:

        • SAP Community Fan 2021

          Show your commitment to the SAP Community. Perform at least one of the following activities every day, for 5 days (midnight to midnight UTC) in a row:

          • Publish a blog post, comment, question, or an answer
          • Like any blog post or comment
          • Vote any question or answer up or down​
          • Follow any person, tag, blog post, question, answer, or Coffee Corner discussion​
          • Update your profile picture, "About me" text, spoken languages, expertise, or Elsewhere links

        • SAP Community Fireball 2021

          Elevate your commitment to the SAP Community: Perform at least one of the following activities every day, for 30 days (midnight to midnight UTC) in a row:

          • Publish a blog post, comment, question, or an answer
          • Like any blog post or comment
          • Vote any question or answer up or down​
          • Follow any person, tag, blog post, question, answer, or Coffee Corner discussion​
          • Update your profile picture, "About me" text, spoken languages, expertise, or Elsewhere links

        • Coffee Corner Connoisseur

          Start a discussion or post a reply in the SAP Community Coffee Corner three months in a row.

        • Sowing Success with SAP Store

          To celebrate the season of growth and renewal, as well as the evolution of Web IDE to SAP Business Application Studio on SAP Store, find all 6 hidden spring-related items on SAP Store, then submit the list of URLs per the instructions in this blog post.

        • Random Day Surprise

          Participate in SAP Community on a random day -- you'll only know which day after it happens. (For example, the first Random Day Surprise badge was awarded on July 17, 2019, for World Emoji Day.) The badge for this mission will be different for every Random Day Surprise. Any of the following activities count:

          • Publish a blog post, comment, question, or an answer
          • Like any blog post or comment
          • Vote any question or answer up or down
          • Follow any person, tag, blog post, question, answer, or Coffee Corner discussion
          • Update your profile picture, "About me" text, expertise, spoken languages, or Elsewhere links