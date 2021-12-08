Holistic Steering and Reporting

Build Trust with Transparency: Move beyond financial measures to evaluate the consequences of business actions on society, the environment, and the wider economy — adding a green and social dimension to finance reporting.

NEW: SAP Sustainability Control Tower

NEW Product Launch - SAP Sustainability Control Tower! Reach your sustainable business ambitions with holistic enterprise-wide sustainability performance management. Drive holistic steering by setting targets, monitor progress, and gain actionable insights from dependable sustainability business data. Gain trust by establishing robust and auditable ESG performance. Visit the product page here

Our Planet Cannot Afford Fragmented Reporting – Can You?

There is consensus. The recent United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) made at least two things clear: we need to move faster toward our goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and a fair transition won’t come cheap. Today, SAP Launched SAP Sustainability Control Tower. Read the Full Article here by SAP Executive Board Member, Thomas Saueressig, Leading SAP Product Engineering

SAP News Center: Accelerating a New Era of Sustainability Management

SAP Sustainability Control Tower helps companies to collect real-time data, organize, and then report it using transparent, standardized metrics. The solution enables companies to obtain automated, timely, and auditable data on KPIs such as greenhouse gas emissions, socially responsible investing, and impact investing. Read the Full Article here by SAP Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Executive Board at SAP SE,  Luka Mucic.

SAP Analytics Cloud

Analyze, plan, budget, forecast, and predict – all in one enterprise planning solution. Deliver timely plans, budgets, forecasts, and reports with greater speed and accuracy with a full set of enterprise planning features at your fingertips. Visit the product page here

SAP Profitability and Performance Management

Act with speed and agility using granular profit and cost analysis to help steer an effective course for optimal performance. Empower business users to make better decisions using advanced business modeling, granular profit and cost analysis, and simulation capabilities in the SAP Profitability and Performance Management solution. Visit the product page here

SAP Environment, Health, and Safety Management

Respond and recover while ensuring the safety of employees and customers in times of change with integrated EHS management. Operate safely by using the SAP Environment, Health, and Safety Management (SAP EHS Management) to proactively identify, analyze, and mitigate environment, health, and safety risks. Manage chemicals safely, monitor industrial hygiene, and reduce your environmental impact. Visit the product page here