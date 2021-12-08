Holistic Steering and Reporting

NEW: SAP Sustainability Control Tower
NEW Product Launch - SAP Sustainability Control Tower! Reach your sustainable business ambitions with holistic enterprise-wide sustainability performance management. Drive holistic steering by setting targets, monitor progress, and gain actionable insights from dependable sustainability business data. Gain trust by establishing robust and auditable ESG performance. Visit the product page here.
Our Planet Cannot Afford Fragmented Reporting – Can You?
SAP News Center: Accelerating a New Era of Sustainability Management
SAP Sustainability Control Tower helps companies to collect real-time data, organize, and then report it using transparent, standardized metrics. The solution enables companies to obtain automated, timely, and auditable data on KPIs such as greenhouse gas emissions, socially responsible investing, and impact investing. Read the Full Article here by SAP Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Executive Board at SAP SE, Luka Mucic.
SAP Analytics Cloud
Analyze, plan, budget, forecast, and predict – all in one enterprise planning solution. Deliver timely plans, budgets, forecasts, and reports with greater speed and accuracy with a full set of enterprise planning features at your fingertips. Visit the product page here.
SAP Profitability and Performance Management
Act with speed and agility using granular profit and cost analysis to help steer an effective course for optimal performance. Empower business users to make better decisions using advanced business modeling, granular profit and cost analysis, and simulation capabilities in the SAP Profitability and Performance Management solution. Visit the product page here.
SAP Environment, Health, and Safety Management
Respond and recover while ensuring the safety of employees and customers in times of change with integrated EHS management. Operate safely by using the SAP Environment, Health, and Safety Management (SAP EHS Management) to proactively identify, analyze, and mitigate environment, health, and safety risks. Manage chemicals safely, monitor industrial hygiene, and reduce your environmental impact. Visit the product page here.