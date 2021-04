Global challenges, such as social inequality, resource depletion and waste, and the growing climate crisis, combined with rising stakeholder activism and current or pending legislation has driven sustainability from a “nice-to-have”, to a core business imperative. For close to 50 years, our unique selling proposition has been running the world’s most critical business processes integrated end-to-end, across the whole value chain. And with 77% of the world’s transactions touching SAP systems and more than 400,000 companies using SAP software, we recognize both our opportunity and responsibility to deliver digital solutions that enable companies to manage their – and the planet’s -- limited resources productively, contribute to an inclusive economy and shape a sustainable future.