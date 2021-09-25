SAP Solutions for a Circular Economy

Optimize the value of your business by building long-term resilience with less waste, creating business and economic opportunities, and improving the environment and people's lives society-wide. Eliminate, regenerate, and circulate is the formula.

Chasing Zero Waste

Rethinking business processes across the entire supply and value chain will protect our planet, its species, and our collective prosperity.​ Read the full blog post called "Helping business thrive in a Circular Economy" by Stephen Jamieson here.

Helping Business Thrive in a Circular Economy openSAP course

Join this free online course from openSAP to learn about the advantages of an inclusive circular economy. Discover how a circular economy can help us tackle the impact the linear economy is having on the planet, people, and modern businesses. The course begins on Monday, October 4, 2021. >>> Register now <<<

The Path to a Low-Carbon Future is Circular

Business as usual is over. Recognition is growing that we are consuming resources almost twice as fast as the planet can replenish them. At this rate , we will need one additional planet to sustain us. SAP is uniquely positioned to help build a low-carbon future and create the foundation for a circular economy. But such a fundamental shift cannot be accomplished by one single entity. It is the responsibility of businesses, governments, and regulators to scale up efforts. Read the full article "The Path to a Low Carbon Future is Circular" by Thomas Saueressig here

SAP Rural Sourcing Management

Empower your agribusiness company to recycle more by connecting smallholder farmers to your agriculture supply chain and get full transparency into the source of your raw materials. Visit the SAP Rural Sourcing Management product page here

SAP Environment, Health, and Safety Management

Protect asset integrity to minimize unplanned downtime and outages by proactively identifying analyzing, responding, and recovering from environment, health, and safety risks. Visit the SAP Environment, Health, and Safety Management product page here

SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Product Compliance

Safeguard your revenue and brand reputation by innovating and delivering products that give more value than they take from our planet with streamlined compliance processes. Visit the SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Product Compliance product page here

SAP Logistics Business Network Material Traceability

Drive farm-to-consumer traceability with accurate insights into food provenance and processing by capturing, storing, and assessing food genealogy through blockchain technology. Visit the SAP Logistics Business Network Material Traceability product page here

Chasing Zero to Create a Sustainable Future

Read about how SAP is in lock step with the United Nations Global Sustainable Development Goals for responsible consumption and production to help end poverty, protect the planet, fight diseases, and ensure prosperity for all by 2030.