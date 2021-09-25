SAP Solutions for a Circular Economy

Chasing Zero Waste
The Path to a Low-Carbon Future is Circular
SAP Rural Sourcing Management
Empower your agribusiness company to recycle more by connecting smallholder farmers to your agriculture supply chain and get full transparency into the source of your raw materials. Visit the SAP Rural Sourcing Management product page here.
SAP Environment, Health, and Safety Management
Protect asset integrity to minimize unplanned downtime and outages by proactively identifying analyzing, responding, and recovering from environment, health, and safety risks. Visit the SAP Environment, Health, and Safety Management product page here.
SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Product Compliance
Safeguard your revenue and brand reputation by innovating and delivering products that give more value than they take from our planet with streamlined compliance processes. Visit the SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Product Compliance product page here.
SAP Logistics Business Network Material Traceability
Drive farm-to-consumer traceability with accurate insights into food provenance and processing by capturing, storing, and assessing food genealogy through blockchain technology. Visit the SAP Logistics Business Network Material Traceability product page here.
Chasing Zero to Create a Sustainable Future
Read about how SAP is in lock step with the United Nations Global Sustainable Development Goals for responsible consumption and production to help end poverty, protect the planet, fight diseases, and ensure prosperity for all by 2030.