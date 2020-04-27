Security - Cloud Identity Services

SAP offers cloud-based identity services that provide basic capabilities for user authentication and provisioning, which is a core requirement for all integration and/or extension scenarios of the Intelligent Enterprise. SAP provides these services under the umbrella brand SAP Cloud Identity Services, a group of cloud services for secure authentication, single sign-on, user provisioning, and more. SAP Cloud Identity Services currently consist of two main components: Identity Authentication and Identity Provisioning. These services are available with SAP Business Technology Platform, but used across the SAP cloud solution portfolio. We are planning to add more services in the future.

Note: The former SAP Cloud Platform Identity Authentication service and SAP Cloud Platform Identity Provisioning service are now part of SAP Cloud Identity Services.