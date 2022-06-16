SAP Screen Personas FAQ

What is SAP Screen Personas?

SAP Screen Personas is a tool that allows customers to simplify classic applications in their SAP ERP system. By hiding controls, changing labels, moving information around the screen, and generally making transaction screens more intuitive, you can improve adoption, reduce training costs, increase data quality, and make users happier about using SAP solutions.

Is there a license fee for SAP Screen Personas?

No. You do not need a separate license to use SAP Screen Personas. It is included with your SAP software. You can freely download the add-on to use with your SAP S/4HANA or SAP ECC on-prem system. For SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP Screen Personas features are integrated with the offering and made available through the Adapt UI user menu option.

Should I use SAP Screen Personas or SAP Fiori?

SAP Screen Personas is one way to bring the SAP Fiori user experience to your employees. Most organizations will use a combination of SAP-delivered Fiori apps, SAP Screen Personas flavors for classic applications, and SAP Fiori elements apps that they build themselves to provide a complete and consistent UX to their users. So, you should probably use SAP Screen Personas AND SAP Fiori.

Is SAP still developing SAP Screen Personas?

Yes. We listen closely to our customers and deliver new functionality to make it easier to build and consume flavors.

What is a flavor in SAP Screen Personas?

A flavor is a variation of a screen that is designed for a specific role. Most users will have access to one or a small number of flavors for each classic application or transaction that they use.

Where can I learn more about SAP Screen Personas?

Announcements on new versions appear in the SAP Community. Follow the SAP Screen Personas tag to receive alerts.

We have four openSAP courses:

https://open.sap.com/courses/sps2

There are several tutorials

https://developers.sap.com/mission.screen-personas.html

Can I create new transactions?

No. You build flavors on top of an existing transaction.