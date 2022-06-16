SAP Screen Personas FAQ

General questions
What is SAP Screen Personas?
SAP Screen Personas is a tool that allows customers to simplify classic applications in their SAP ERP system. By hiding controls, changing labels, moving information around the screen, and generally making transaction screens more intuitive, you can improve adoption, reduce training costs, increase data quality, and make users happier about using SAP solutions.
Is there a license fee for SAP Screen Personas?
No. You do not need a separate license to use SAP Screen Personas. It is included with your SAP software. You can freely download the add-on to use with your SAP S/4HANA or SAP ECC on-prem system. For SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP Screen Personas features are integrated with the offering and made available through the Adapt UI user menu option.
Should I use SAP Screen Personas or SAP Fiori?
SAP Screen Personas is one way to bring the SAP Fiori user experience to your employees. Most organizations will use a combination of SAP-delivered Fiori apps, SAP Screen Personas flavors for classic applications, and SAP Fiori elements apps that they build themselves to provide a complete and consistent UX to their users. So, you should probably use SAP Screen Personas AND SAP Fiori.
Is SAP still developing SAP Screen Personas?
Yes. We listen closely to our customers and deliver new functionality to make it easier to build and consume flavors.
What is a flavor in SAP Screen Personas?
A flavor is a variation of a screen that is designed for a specific role. Most users will have access to one or a small number of flavors for each classic application or transaction that they use.
Where can I learn more about SAP Screen Personas?
Announcements on new versions appear in the SAP Community. Follow the SAP Screen Personas tag to receive alerts.
We have four openSAP courses:
- https://open.sap.com/courses/sps2
There are several tutorials
- https://developers.sap.com/mission.screen-personas.html
Can I create new transactions?
No. You build flavors on top of an existing transaction.
Compatibility
Can I use SAP Screen Personas with SAP S/4HANA Cloud?
Yes. This is a standard feature that you access through the Adapt UI user menu option.
Can I use SAP Screen Personas with SAP S/4HANA?
Yes. Download the SAP Screen Personas add-on, install it, configure it, and you are ready to go. For an experienced basis person, it should take less than an hour.
Can I use SAP Screen Personas with ECC?
Yes. Download the SAP Screen Personas add-on, install it, configure it, and you are ready to go. For an experienced basis person, it should take less than an hour.
Can I run flavors in the SAP Fiori launchpad?
Yes, definitely. In SAP S/4HANA Cloud, all flavors automatically run in SAP Fiori launchpad. For on-prem, we have documentation that explains the process for accessing SAP Screen Personas flavors from an SAP Fiori launchpad.
Can I use SAP Screen Personas to simplify SAP Fiori apps?
Support
Is SAP Screen Personas a long-term solution for SAP?
Yes, the support commitment is aligned with SAP S/4HANA. https://launchpad.support.sap.com/#/notes/2900388
How long will SAP support SAP Screen Personas?
Our current support commitment is through 2040, which is aligned with SAP S/4HANA. https://launchpad.support.sap.com/#/notes/2900388
How often do you release new versions?
Historically, we have been releasing new service packs twice per year for on-prem. We expect to follow a similar pattern going forward. For SAP S/4HANA Cloud, we deliver along the main releases. For more information, see our roadmap in SAP Roadmap Explorer.
How long do you support each version?
We support the current of SAP Screen Personas as well as the two previous Service Packs for on-prem. This gives you plenty of time to test new versions before installing into your production systems. This SAP Screen Personas release strategy note contains details on our support. In cloud, we follow the version strategy of SAP S/4HANA Cloud.
Upgrades
Will my flavors work when I update to a new SAP Screen Personas version?
Yes – but you should always test your flavors before productive use In some cases, you might want to make minor changes to your flavors to take advantage of new functionality.
Will my flavors still work when I upgrade to SAP S/4HANA from ECC?
Generally, yes. The main deciding factor is whether the transaction code for your flavor in ECC still remains in SAP S/4HANA. Another key factor is the theme based on which you created your flavor and whether it is still used in the new environment. Most of the time everything works smoothly.
Will my flavors still work when I update to a new version of SAP S/4HANA?
Generally, yes. Occasionally, something will change and you will have to adjust your flavor accordingly. This is rare.
Can I move my on-prem flavors to the cloud?
Yes. You would need to export them from your on-prem system and import them into your cloud system. If you are moving flavors from ECC to SAP S/4HANA Cloud or Private Cloud Edition, please see the above answer to “Will my flavors still work when I upgrade to SAP S/4HANA from ECC?”.