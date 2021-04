Improve user productivity, process efficiency and decision making with better usability for your SAP ERP screens, across desktops, tablets, and mobile devices. SAP Screen Personas software delivers drag-and-drop simplicity to help you create a modern, intuitive user experience (SAP Fiori UX) for your mission-critical software, including custom transactions. Simplify and personalize your SAP ERP screens, whether you are running SAP S/4HANA, SAP Business Suite on HANA, or SAP ECC 6.0.