SAP Screen Personas Versions

Compare SAP Screen Personas versions

SAP Screen Personas (on-premises versions)

VersionSP12SP13SP14SP15
Release Date (Year / Month)2020 / 122021 / 062021 / 122022 /06
SupportUpgrade required for supportSecurity updates onlyCritical fixes onlyFull support

Integration

VersionSP12SP13SP14SP15
SAP S/4HANA support

Integrated authentication model
Seamless SAP Fiori launchpad integration
Central SAP Fiori launchpad integration
Themes, including SAP Fiori themes
SAP Fiori icon fonts
Horizon theme support

Flavor Editor Features

VersionSP12SP13SP14SP15
Hide elements
Change on-screen labels
Combine tabs
Insert new controls
Template library with template editor
Quick path navigation (keyboard shortcuts)

Keyboard shortcuts for undo / redo
Adaptive designs
Viewport editor
Right-click shortcuts in editor
Detachable parking lot

Scripting Features

VersionSP12SP13SP14SP15
Automate actions (JavaScript-based scripting)

Global scripts
SAPUI5 applets
Profiler tool to assist with script debugging
Singe-click copy of script ID and control ID

Runtime

VersionSP12SP13SP14SP15
Runtime menu to select themes without URL parameters
Various performance enhancements in Web GUI and Slipstream Engine
Snapshot mode to create fewer requests to the back end

Mobile Features

VersionSP12SP13SP14SP15
Render any Web GUI transaction on tablet
Render any Web GUI transaction on phone (Slipstream Engine)
Flavor editor in Slipstream Engine
Mobile preview in flavor editor
Adaptive flavor switching
Barcode scanning with mobile browser (without SAP Fiori Client)
Select among multiple barcodes
Upload pictures as attachment
Control size of photo attachments
Detect network interruption and keep session running
Compact menu