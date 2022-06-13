SAP Screen Personas Versions

SAP Screen Personas (on-premises versions)
|Version
|SP12
|SP13
|SP14
|SP15
|Release Date (Year / Month)
|2020 / 12
|2021 / 06
|2021 / 12
|2022 /06
|Support
|Upgrade required for support
|Security updates only
|Critical fixes only
|Full support
Integration
|Version
|SP12
|SP13
|SP14
|SP15
|SAP S/4HANA support
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Integrated authentication model
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Seamless SAP Fiori launchpad integration
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Central SAP Fiori launchpad integration
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Themes, including SAP Fiori themes
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|SAP Fiori icon fonts
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Horizon theme support
|✓
Flavor Editor Features
|Version
|SP12
|SP13
|SP14
|SP15
|Hide elements
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Change on-screen labels
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Combine tabs
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Insert new controls
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Template library with template editor
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Quick path navigation (keyboard shortcuts)
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Keyboard shortcuts for undo / redo
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Adaptive designs
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Viewport editor
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Right-click shortcuts in editor
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Detachable parking lot
|✓
Scripting Features
|Version
|SP12
|SP13
|SP14
|SP15
|Automate actions (JavaScript-based scripting)
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Global scripts
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|SAPUI5 applets
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Profiler tool to assist with script debugging
|✓
|✓
|Singe-click copy of script ID and control ID
|✓
Runtime
|Version
|SP12
|SP13
|SP14
|SP15
|Runtime menu to select themes without URL parameters
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Various performance enhancements in Web GUI and Slipstream Engine
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Snapshot mode to create fewer requests to the back end
|✓
|✓
Mobile Features
|Version
|SP12
|SP13
|SP14
|SP15
|Render any Web GUI transaction on tablet
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Render any Web GUI transaction on phone (Slipstream Engine)
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Flavor editor in Slipstream Engine
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Mobile preview in flavor editor
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Adaptive flavor switching
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Barcode scanning with mobile browser (without SAP Fiori Client)
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Select among multiple barcodes
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Upload pictures as attachment
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Control size of photo attachments
|✓
|✓
|Detect network interruption and keep session running
|✓
|✓
|Compact menu
|✓