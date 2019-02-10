Deliver customer-centric engagements with SAP S/4HANA
Learn more about "SAP S/4HANA for customer management" which is integrated into SAP S/4HANA core as SAP S/4HANA Service.
SAP S/4HANA Service supports the set up and operation of functions and processes for service contract management, business solution portfolio management, service order management, service request management, service billing, and customer engagement.
Keep up with new innovations, such as the Service Management Overview app, released with SAP S/4HANA 2020 for the Service line of business.
See how the integration of SAP S/4HANA with SAP C/4HANA Field Service Management enables a seamless service experience.
Learn more about how FSM helps organizations deliver better customer experiences through end-to-end customer service.
Helps to structure, plan and set up all service relevant master data information in order to run service businesses in the most effective way. Learn more about each business capability by clicking on the links below:Warranty ManagementService and Maintenance PlanTechnical Assets, Structures, and HistoryService Contract ManagementService Task Lists and CatalogsBusiness Solution PortfolioService Monitoring and Analytics
Supports running harmonized end-to-end core service processes. Enables the full operative scope of service activities from service activity planning to service execution up to service confirmation and settlement. Learn more about each business capability by clicking on the links below:Service Request ManagementService Order ManagementService FulfillmentService BillingCustomer EngagementIn-House Repair ManagementComplaints ManagementSolution Order ManagementClaims, Returns, and Refund ManagementPackaged Service OfferingsService Dispatching and Scheduling
Helps you link your entire service value chain for better visibility, coordination, collaboration, and control of the service parts network. Learn more about each business capability by clicking on the links below:Service Parts FulfillmentService Parts Warehousing