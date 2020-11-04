Accelerated research and development with SAP S/4HANA
Turn digital innovation into a competitive advantage for your business with SAP S/4HANA R&D/Engineering.
SAP S/4HANA R&D and Engineering includes enterprise portfolio and project management, product lifecycle management, product safety and stewardship, and product compliance. Learn how to improve project control and product development, manage enterprise projects effectively, streamline product life cycle management, speed up product engineering processes, boost efficiency with requirement-driven processes, and more.
Keep up with all the new features and functionalities released with SAP S/4HANA 2020 for the R&D and Engineering line of business.
See how SAP S/4HANA for Product Compliance facilitates the handling of marketability data and enables its seamless integration into business processes.
With change management, you can initiate, manage, and track changes to your products. This solution helps to connect the people and products involved and guides them through the entire change process.
Enables customers to manage projects throughout their entire lifecycle - from project initiation, planning and execution to monitoring and closure, with integration to resources and financials. Learn more about each business capability by clicking on the links below:Project Financial ControlProject Logistics Control
Enhance and automate EPPM functions and processes with advanced features, such as role-based user interfaces providing alerts and efficient information access for project managers, engagement managers, or project engineers. Learn more about each business capability by clicking on the links below:Portfolio ManagementProject ManagementCommercial Project ManagementProject Resource ManagementProject Connection
Allows customers to manage chemical compliance aspects for their products, from purchasing through production to sales and distribution. Functionality covers marketability of products, classifying and processing dangerous goods in the logistics chain, managing safety data sheets and labels according to chemical regulations and requirements. Learn more about each business capability by clicking on the links below:Product Marketability and Chemical ComplianceDangerous Goods ManagementSafety Datasheet and Label Management
Speed up time to market by increasing the efficiency of BOM management and enabling closed-loop inspection planning, while complying with industry standards such as ISO/TS 16949 and ISO 9000. Learn more about each business capability by clicking on the links below:Product Development FoundationVariant Configuration
Provides a 360-degree support for your product-related processes – from product innovation and design to product data management and analytics, with a high level of process integration especially from product engineering to production engineering. Learn more about each business capability by clicking on the links below:Integrated Product DevelopmentIntegrated Recipe DevelopmentHandover to ManufacturingAuthoring Tool integrationAdvanced Variant ConfigurationModel Based Enterprise