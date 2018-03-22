SAP Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management

Welcome to the Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management community! Join us to learn, share and exchange knowledge on the Portfolio and Project Management application, delivering you an end-to-end project coverage to automate the planning, execution and monitoring of projects throughout the entire project lifecycle.

Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management CompendiumSimplified Portfolio and Project Management with SAP S/4HANA

SAP S/4HANA RoadmapSAP S/4HANA Cloud Roadmap

FESTO AG & Co. KGHELLA GmbH & Co. KGaACovestro AG

Learn how to develop new products and services by optimizing resources and gain visibility and control over ongoing projects with SAP S/4HANA Cloud:

Execute Projects Profitably with SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Professional ServicesRun Successful Projects with Machine Learning in Enterprise Portfolio and Project ManagementRelease Highlights in SAP S/4HANA Cloud 2102 CE

Learn how to manage enterprise wide projects from Idea to planning and execution on one single platform which is deeply integrated with SAP S/4HANA:

Manage Enterprise Projects from Projects from Idea to Execution with SAP S/4HANAManage Product Innovation Projects in Discrete IndustriesManage Projects for Process IndustriesSAP Commercial Project Management for SAP S/4HANAManaging Capital Projects with SAP S/4HANAManaging IT Projects with SAP S/4HANA

Explore how to streamline communication with contractors, visualize project work and progress in digital twins for buildings, with SAP Project Intelligence Network for Construction:

SAP Construction Project Intelligence Network for the Oil & Gas IndustryA new way of digitally connect and collaborate in constructionProject intelligence network for construction at Bundeswehr (German)Application help for SAP Project IntelligenceSAP Project Intelligence Network for ConstructionCloud-based Facility Management with BIMTitle: SAP Project Companion Architecture and ComponentsSAP Project Companion Factsheet

The resource management facilitates the staffing process across project managers, resource managers and team members fully integrated into the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Professional Services processes.

Blog: SAP S/4HANA Cloud for projects, Resource ManagementLearn more about the new SAP S/4HANA Cloud for projects, resource managementSAP S/4HANA Cloud for projects, resource management product assistanceSAP Learning Hub – Stay current content for resource managementCheck out what SAP S/4HANA Cloud for projects, resource management has to offer!SAP S/4HANA Cloud for projects, Resource Management Capabilities