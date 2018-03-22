SAP Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management

Overview
Get a detailed overview here:Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management CompendiumSimplified Portfolio and Project Management with SAP S/4HANA
Welcome to the Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management community! Join us to learn, share and exchange knowledge on the Portfolio and Project Management application, delivering you an end-to-end project coverage to automate the planning, execution and monitoring of projects throughout the entire project lifecycle.
Have a look at our detailed Roadmap and learn about our upcoming innovations:SAP S/4HANA RoadmapSAP S/4HANA Cloud Roadmap
See how Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management helped our customer to manage their projects end-to-end:FESTO AG & Co. KGHELLA GmbH & Co. KGaACovestro AG
Visit us on different platforms and have a look at our demos:Customer Connection
Learn how to develop new products and services by optimizing resources and gain visibility and control over ongoing projects with SAP S/4HANA Cloud:Execute Projects Profitably with SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Professional ServicesRun Successful Projects with Machine Learning in Enterprise Portfolio and Project ManagementRelease Highlights in SAP S/4HANA Cloud 2102 CE
Learn how to manage enterprise wide projects from Idea to planning and execution on one single platform which is deeply integrated with SAP S/4HANA:Manage Enterprise Projects from Projects from Idea to Execution with SAP S/4HANAManage Product Innovation Projects in Discrete IndustriesManage Projects for Process IndustriesSAP Commercial Project Management for SAP S/4HANAManaging Capital Projects with SAP S/4HANAManaging IT Projects with SAP S/4HANA
Explore how to streamline communication with contractors, visualize project work and progress in digital twins for buildings, with SAP Project Intelligence Network for Construction:SAP Construction Project Intelligence Network for the Oil & Gas IndustryA new way of digitally connect and collaborate in constructionProject intelligence network for construction at Bundeswehr (German)Application help for SAP Project IntelligenceSAP Project Intelligence Network for ConstructionCloud-based Facility Management with BIMTitle: SAP Project Companion Architecture and ComponentsSAP Project Companion Factsheet
The resource management facilitates the staffing process across project managers, resource managers and team members fully integrated into the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Professional Services processes.Blog: SAP S/4HANA Cloud for projects, Resource ManagementLearn more about the new SAP S/4HANA Cloud for projects, resource managementSAP S/4HANA Cloud for projects, resource management product assistanceSAP Learning Hub – Stay current content for resource managementCheck out what SAP S/4HANA Cloud for projects, resource management has to offer!SAP S/4HANA Cloud for projects, Resource Management Capabilities