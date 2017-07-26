SAP S/4HANA Cross Capabilities

SAP Master Data Governance on SAP S/4HANA 2020
Get familiar with how you can benefit from the latest innovations in SAP Master Data Governance on SAP S/4HANA.Innovations at a glance#1 Central Governance#2 Data Quality Management#3 Process Analytics
As core of the Intelligent Enterprise, SAP S/4HANA redefines the traditional ways of working by further simplifying and integrating business processes and by providing reliable cross-functional capabilities. Learn how the latter supports the processes of several lines of business by providing basic functionalities or by bridging gaps in order to complete the Intelligent Enterprise.
Learn which features are available in standard SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA for customer experience to reach compliance with data protection.Basics - GDPR vs CCPAFunctions and Features in Data Protection in SAP S/4HANA
Situation Handling is a functionality provided by SAP S/4HANA to bring certain circumstances (situations) to the attention of a relevant group of business users.Learn the basicsSee it in actionRead the blog post series
The SAP S/4HANA migration cockpit facilitates the transfer of business data from a source system to SAP S/4HANA. It uses migration objects to identify and transfer the relevant data.See how it worksJoin the community
The General Data Protection Regulation (EU Regulation 2016/679) gives individuals control and protection of their personal data. Data controllers, who determine the purpose and means of processing personal data, and processors, who process for controllers, are affected: SAP’s integrated and industry-leading solutions are highly relevant for meeting end-to-end GDPR requirements.Brief introduction to Data Protection and Privacy in S/4 HANASAP Information Lifecycle Management - Manage the lifecycle of live and archived data withSAP Access Control - Control access and prevent fraudSAP Process Control - Compliance and policy management
Designed to manage legal content such as contracts, NDAs, policies and patents in enterprises. As core component of SAP S/4HANA it integrates seamlessly into core business processes and stores all legal content in one central online repository. Brief introduction to Enterprise Contract ManagementUnderstanding Of SAP Contracts ManagementManage Your Contracts in One Solution - Enterprise Contract Management and Assembly in SAP S/4HANA
Benefit from performing enterprise master data management with Master Data Governance (MDG) innovations across key disciplines such as central governance, master data consolidation, mass processing, and master data quality management.Brief introduction to Master Data GovernanceTime to Consider Master Data ManagementSAP Master Data Governance at a GlanceData quality management with SAP Master Data Governance on S/4HANAGetting master data clean when moving to SAP S/4HANASAP Master Data Governance - 1909 video series
A functionality which helps to determine the responsible contacts within the organization for various contexts to address tasks and activities along the working structure and dimensions of the respective lines of business.Brief introduction to Responsibility ManagementResponsibility Management for SAP S/4HANA Cloud and SAP S/4HANA - What can it do for you?