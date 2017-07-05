SAP S/4HANA Migration Cockpit
Take advantage of reliable migration approaches using the SAP S/4HANA Migration Cockpit. Find the overview presentation here.SAP S/4HANA Migration Cockpit
Welcome to SAP S/4HANA migration cockpit community where you can access the information on the tool in the form of blogs, frequently asked questions, and upcoming sessions. SAP S/4HANA migration cockpit facilitates the transfer of business data from a source system to SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud.
Take advantage of reliable migration approaches using the SAP S/4HANA Migration Cockpit. Find the overview presentation here.SAP S/4HANA Migration Cockpit
Access the collection of data migration topics with SAP S/4HANA Migration Cockpit Landing Pages.SAP S/4HANASAP S/4HANA Cloud
Check the new Blog SAP S/4HANA migration cockpit – Instance-based deletion via mass processing – New in SAP S/4HANA 2102 CloudRead the Blog
You can use Microsoft Excel XML files (provided by SAP) for each migration object that is relevant for the transfer. You download the file for the migration object, specify the relevant data, and then upload the file.Demo: Transfer Data to SAP S/4HANA Using XML FilesApplication Help on help.sap.comBest Practices Explorer: Data Migration to SAP S/4HANA from File (BH5)
The SAP S/4HANA migration cockpit can automatically create staging tables in a staging system (running SAP HANA) for each migration object that is relevant for your project. You can fill the staging tables with data either manually or by using your preferred tools (for example SAP Agile Data Preparation).Demo: Enhanced error analysis capabilities SAP S/4HANA 2020 FPS01Demo: Transfer Data to SAP S/4HANA Using Staging TablesApplication Help on help.sap.comData Migration to SAP S/4HANA from Staging (2Q2)Filling Staging Tables with Data Using SAP HANA Studio
New approach (only for SAP S/4HANA). Transfer data directly from SAP ERP source system to SAP S/4HANA (with RFC connection).Demo: Enhanced error analysis capabilities SAP S/4HANA 2020 FPS01Demo: Transfer Data to SAP S/4HANA Directly from SAP Source SystemApplication Help on help.sap.comHow to repeat the selection
You want to create an own migration object - Files/Staging Tables.User Guide: Creating a New Migration ObjectKBA: Creating a New Migration ObjectDemo: How to work with the Migration Object Modeler
You want to create an own migration object - Direct Transfer.How can I influence the selection (1909)How to create an own migration object (1909)