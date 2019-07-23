SAP on IBM i

Find information about installation, administration, database interface, upgrade, and selected support resources for running IBM Db2 for i in an SAP environment.

Featured Content

Communication channels change. Find most of our featured content being blogged by team members. We tag our blog entries with ibmidevnews

Blog of the SAP on IBM i development team

Check out the new whitepaper “SAP on IBM i – SAP Software Update Manager: Behaviors and Insights”. It is meant to supplement SAPs upgrade documentation covering experiences of the SAP on IBM i development team.

Expert Content

SAP on IBM i Reference Architecture

The SAP on IBM i Reference Architecture document gives an overview of how SAP landscapes are implemented on the IBM i platform.  The implementation of SAP Business Suite solution scenarios is shown as three reference architectures.  The architectures leverage the specific benefits of the IBM i platform and demonstrate different high availability options.

SAP on IBM i Reference Architecture

SCN Wiki for DB4

Detailed and comprehensive collection of resources regarding SAP on Db2 for IBM i

SAP on IBM Db2 for i (DB4) (Wiki)SAP on IBM Db2 for i (DB4) (same information on community page)