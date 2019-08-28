SAP on IBM Db2 for i (DB4)

Release and PTF planning information
IBM i 7.4
IBM i 7.3
IBM i 7.2
IBM i 7.1
- II14536 - SAP support required PTF list for IBM i 7.1
- SAP Note 1432783 - Known Issues with IBM i 7.1
- IBM i documentation: Installing, upgrading, or deleting IBM i 7.1 and related software
- IBM i documentation: Memo to users for IBM i 7.1
Note: Links to the SAP Support portal require authorization.
SAP installation and upgrade
- SAP on IBM i Reference Architecture
- Software Logistics Toolset
- User Guides for System Maintenance Tools
- SAP Note 1632755 - Description of command APYSIDKRN
- SAP Note 484548 - Installation of 3 tier systems
- SAP Note 1051576 - Conversion of Single Code Page Systems to Unicode
- SAP Note 800791 - IBM i: In-place Code Page Conversion ASCII to Unicode
- SAP Note 928729 - Combined Upgrade & Unicode Conversion (CU&UC)
Security
- IBM i documentation: IBM i 7.4 Security reference
- IBM i documentation: IBM i 7.3 Security reference
- IBM i documentation: IBM i 7.2 Security reference
- SAP Note 758667 - Installing Sapcrypto Library
- SAP Note 1288331 - Secure database connection for an IBM i database server
- SAP Note 705886 - Enhancements: Long Password Support
- SAP Note 654794 - Exit programs for JDBC
Database administration
- IBM i documentation: IBM i 7.4 Database
- IBM i documentation: IBM i 7.3 Database
- IBM i documentation: IBM i 7.2 Database
- SAP Note 1449715 - Current recommendation for journal configuration
- SAP Note 1549701 - Soft commit and journal caching
- SAP Note 2588130 - Using encoded vector indexes (EVIs) with SAP
- SAP Note 1879983 - Support for symmetric multiprocessing (SMP)
- SAP Note 849720 - Using Materialized Query Tables (MQT)
- SAP Note 1930962 - Size restriction of database tables
- SAP Note 84081 - Reorganization of database tables (RGZPFM)
- SAP Note 2187681 - Table partitioning in non-BW systems
- SAP Note 2236867 - Supplementary hints about declustering and depooling
- SAP Note 1109771 - Conditional Statement Hints
- SAP Note 820325 - Use of QAQQINI with SAP
- SAP Note 2370511 - Avoiding SQL0913 errors
- SAP Note 54028 - SQL0904 reason code 7, overflow in SQL package
Backup, recovery and high availability
- IBM i documentation: IBM i 7.4 Backup and recovery
- IBM i documentation: IBM i 7.3 Backup and recovery
- IBM i documentation: IBM i 7.2 Backup and recovery
- SAP NetWeaver 7.5 - SAP Database Guide: IBM Db2 for i
- SAP Note 825473 - Online backup from V5R3M0 onwards
- SAP Note 831678 - Recovery of damaged objects
- IBM i documentation: IBM i 7.4 High availability
- IBM i documentation: IBM i 7.3 High availability
- IBM i documentation: IBM i 7.2 High availability
- SAP Note 568820 - Implementing an Independent ASP (IASP) System
- IBM i documentation: IBM Db2 Mirror for i (7.4)
- SAP Note 2808345 - SAP support for IBM Db2 Mirror for i
SAP Business Warehouse
- SAP Note 523381 - External DB connect to an IBM i database
- SAP Note 501572 - EVI stage 2 support
- SAP Note 541508 - Checking the system parameters for BW
- SAP Note 815186 - Table partitioning in BW
- SAP Note 2073519 - Support for flat InfoCubes for BW on IBM Db2 for i
- SAP Note 2301464 - BW: FEMS restriction pushdown, additional information
Performance and performance monitoring
- SAP Note 49201 - Main memory settings for SAP
- SAP Note 428855 - IBM i system values
- SAP Note 1023092 - Using Separate Main Storage Pools for Java Processes
- SAP Note 808607 - Memory management in a PASE-based system
- SAP NetWeaver 7.5 - CCMS: IBM Db2 for i
- SAP Note 1622665 - SAP Database Performance Collector
- SAP Note 2033326 - Enhancements in the DBA Cockpit for the SAP DB Perf. Collector
- SAP Note 2503818 - Incomplete operating system performance data
