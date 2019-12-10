Literature
SAP GUI Scripting provides a set of scriptable objects wrapping SAP GUI. The document describes the interface that was designed to resemble user interaction, which can then be emulated using a script.
SAP GUI Scripting Security Guide
This guide deals with security aspects when using the SAP GUI Scripting API.
Presentation and Exercises
SAP GUI Scripting API Presentation
This presentation explains the benefits you have when using scripts in your daily work. Also, it describes the security settings and recommendations for SAP GUI Scripting. In addition, you will learn to access the Scripting Object Model to collect and modify data in SAP GUI and how to use the SAP sample applications that help you to get started with your own development. Also, you will get to know some prominent applications built using the SAP GUI Scripting API.
SAP GUI Scripting API TechEd Workshop Exercise
In this exercise, you learn how to record and play back scripts using SAP GUI for Windows and SAP GUI for Java.
Availability
SAP GUI Scripting is available as of SAP GUI 6.20 for Windows and SAP GUI 6.20 for Java Revision 6. You find download information on the SAP GUI Family. SAP System versions beginning with 3.1I are supported. A complete list of all requirements is available in the security documentation above.
Important Notes
This note contains two archives with example applications for the use of SAP GUI Scripting. Please note that these applications are only demo programs, for which SAP does not provide support.