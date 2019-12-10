SAP GUI Scripting API Presentation

This presentation explains the benefits you have when using scripts in your daily work. Also, it describes the security settings and recommendations for SAP GUI Scripting. In addition, you will learn to access the Scripting Object Model to collect and modify data in SAP GUI and how to use the SAP sample applications that help you to get started with your own development. Also, you will get to know some prominent applications built using the SAP GUI Scripting API.

SAP GUI Scripting API TechEd Workshop Exercise

In this exercise, you learn how to record and play back scripts using SAP GUI for Windows and SAP GUI for Java.